Taxi drivers' fear: 'Someone is out to get us'

TWO Ipswich taxi-driving brothers believe they have fallen victim to the same pair of armed robbers within a week of each other.

What is even more disturbing about the Akash and Alok Handa story is they think the same men who ambushed them with a knife in the dead of night have tried to rob other taxi drivers in the Goodna area in the past few months.

Alok Handa, 28, became the most recent victim when he was called to a house at John Bell Ct, Goodna at 10.45pm Thursday night.

The call for the fare came from a private number and as Alok approached the street, he felt nervous.

"I put my high-beams on and I could see a male standing in the driveway," Alok said.

"I felt relaxed when I saw him and as I stopped, he came to the passenger door and told me that we just had to wait 1-2 minutes for his brother.

"Then another guy in a mask opened the door on my side and showed me the knife. I was in shock.

"He yelled at me: 'Give me all your money otherwise I will kill you', and he pointed the knife into my chest."

Alok was forced to hand over much of his day's takings in the robbery, leaving him out of pocket for all his hard work.

"I felt like I was going to die," he said.

The Thursday night robbery was eerily similar to the one in which Alok's brother Akash was also forced to hand over money on February 28.

Akash was called to Moore St, Redbank Plains at 4.45am.

After attending the address and not being able to see anyone around Akash left.

As he was driving down the road, he was called back to the address.

Once there he was confronted by a skinny Caucasian man at the passenger window who told him they'd have to wait a while for his wife.

That's when Akash was also blind sided by a masked man with a knife.

Despite being badly shaken by the robberies, the brothers said they had little choice but to continue working.

"We do at least a 12-hour shift and earn about $200 in that time, but if we get robbed we get nothing," Akash said.

"There is no compensation if we get robbed."

The brothers believe the pair that robbed them have also attempted to rob other taxi drivers in Goodna, Redbank Plains, Collingwood Park and surrounding suburbs.

They said other drivers known to them had been called to addresses but had sped off when they noticed a man in a mask by the side of the road.

Interestingly, a witness to Thursday night's robbery told Alok that he'd noticed a 2004 white Holden Commodore with no registration plates leaving the vicinity.

Ipswich detectives are investigating both of the robberies and are also looking for possible links between those incidents and similar close shaves in the area.