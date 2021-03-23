Taxi driver to stand trial over teen’s death

Taxi driver Dru Schaffer will stand trial over the death of teenager Danielle Butterfield (inset).

IPSWICH taxi driver Dru Schaffer has been ordered to stand trial, after being accused of causing the death of a 14-year old cyclist.

Dru William Schaffer, 58, from Raceview, appeared at a committal hearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death to Danielle Butterfield, 14, at Mount Tarampa Road on October 8, 2018.

A former international weightlifter, Schaffer sat silently in the courtroom and listened as Crown prosecution witnesses called by legal officer Andreas Galloway gave brief evidence before Magistrate Terry Duroux.

Danielle Butterfield was riding her bicycle at Mt Tarampa about 4pm that day on her way to feed horses in a nearby paddock when allegedly struck by an orange maxi taxi driven by Schaffer.

She died from her injuries two days later at the Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital.

Witness Sandy Austin said she was at the driveway gate of her rural property and gave a wave to Danielle when she saw her riding her bicycle that day.

She said Danielle gave a brief wave, with her hand on the handlebar, and with a bag of chaff on the handlebar.

Ms Austin then saw the impact between the taxi and bicycle, alleging that the taxi appeared to veer to the left.

She said she was standing beside her Mazda and saw through the windows of the taxi as it came up behind Danielle’s bicycle which moments before she said was being ridden on the gravel beside the road.

“I had seen her multiple times (before). She had horses two or three houses down,” Ms Austin said.

“I didn’t know her name at the time.

“She had a small bag of horse feed in a plastic shopping bag. It was on her handlebar.”

In cross-examination by defence barrister Justin Thomas, Ms Austin said there was no braking by the taxi.

“Was it on the bitumen?” Mr Thomas asked.

“No, it veered off. Veered toward Danielle,” Ms Austin said.

“Did you see any dust or gravel thrown up,” Mr Thomas said.

“No,” Ms Austin said.

“You saw sideways movement of the taxi?” Mr Thomas asked.

“Yes. It veered to the left towards Danielle.”

Another witness, Guy Bridson, an expert who examined the taxi’s metadata as collected by its GPS and four cameras, said he calculated the impact as occurring at a time of 15.58.51.62 (3.58pm).

With camera frames recorded every 10 seconds the stills were linked to show the lead-up to Danielle being struck.

Following the impact, Schaffer did a U-turn and went back with his passengers to where the seriously injured Danielle lay beside the road.

Crash investigator Senior Constable Steven Cornish explained that the impact occurred on the front left A-pillar of the taxi.

Investigation examined where the horse feed (chaff) was found and a broken plastic light lens cover.

At the completion of the brief evidence it was a formality by Mr Duroux to commit Schaffer to stand trial.

A date will be set by Ipswich District Court.