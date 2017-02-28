Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

IPSWICH detectives are hunting two men who robbed a taxi driver at knife point in a suburban Ipswich street early this morning.

Police say the driver was called to a quiet cul-de-sac at Moore St, Redbank Plains, about 4.55am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Detective Lee Fortune says the driver was approached by a man on the passenger side, before being blind-sided by a second man, who is believed to have been armed with a knife.

The offenders demanded money - which the driver handed over - before fleeing into a nearby park.

The first offender is described as Caucasian, skinny, with brown hair, aged 20-22 years.

The second offender was wearing something over his face and is thought to be about the same age.

It is thought at least one of the offenders was riding a push bike.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.