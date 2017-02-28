28°
News

Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

Andrew Korner
| 28th Feb 2017 11:06 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH detectives are hunting two men who robbed a taxi driver at knife point in a suburban Ipswich street early this morning.

Police say the driver was called to a quiet cul-de-sac at Moore St, Redbank Plains, about 4.55am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Detective Lee Fortune says the driver was approached by a man on the passenger side, before being blind-sided by a second man, who is believed to have been armed with a knife.

The offenders demanded money - which the driver handed over - before fleeing into a nearby park.

The first offender is described as Caucasian, skinny, with brown hair, aged 20-22 years.

The second offender was wearing something over his face and is thought to be about the same age.

It is thought at least one of the offenders was riding a push bike.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

Police on hunt for two men

WATCH: Ipswich youths tracked via Polair chopper

Police have released POLAIR vision of an evade police incident at Gailes on February 26.

VIDEO: Four teens charged after stolen car rams police

Queensland abortion push: Both bills withdrawn

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Pyne has withdrawn his abortion reform bills

Police hope chopper can locate missing fisherman

SES and Police search for a missing person at Wivenhoe Dam.

Fears man drowned after jumping into dam

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

PRESIDENT Trump has figured out how the biggest moment of the Oscars went so wrong. Surprise surprise, it’s because of him.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence what offers immense visual...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Gainsborough Downs, Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305 ...

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CONTRACT CRASHED - Thought you missed out? Not yet! Phone the agents now before you really do miss out. CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET...

POTENTIAL PLUS - AVAILABLE NOW !

16 Riverpark Drive, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

This large, comfortable, brick and tile family home sits nicely on a 4335m2 block and is eagerly awaiting its new owners. Is this your new home?! This property is...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!