33°
News

Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

Sharron Phillips went missing in May, 1986. Today, more than 30 years later, police named Raymond Mulvihill as the man who killed her.
Sharron Phillips went missing in May, 1986. Today, more than 30 years later, police named Raymond Mulvihill as the man who killed her.
by Kate Kyriacou, The Courier-Mail

THIS is the man who murdered Sharron Phillips, the Courier Mail reports. 

Detectives have sensationally announced they have solved one of Queensland's most enduring murder mysteries, naming taxi driver Raymond Mulvihill as the man who abducted and murdered Sharron 30 years ago.

They say they now have enough evidence to charge Mulvihill with murder - but can't because he died in 2002.

It is understood police have spent the past year investigating details of a deathbed confession Mulvihill made to his son 15 years ago.

Read more at The Courier Mail.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news sharron phillips

News Corp Australia
Aussie rules player matter in court over alleged head kick

Aussie rules player matter in court over alleged head kick

19-year-old charged after on-field incident during senior reserves semi-final.

  • News

  • 6th Oct 2017 3:33 PM

Potentially severe thunderstorms forecast for Ipswich

Thunderstorms are forecast for the state on Friday afternoon.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail are possible

It’s green for go on Ipswich road upgrade

Traffic lights - green, red and amber! Great for topics like road traffic, driving a car, transportation etc.

The project included widening sections from two lanes to four

Dear Malcolm, please end the marriage survey trauma

Examples of marriage equality homophobia from around Australia.

Should the same-sex marriage survey continue?

Local Partners