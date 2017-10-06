Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

Sharron Phillips went missing in May, 1986. Today, more than 30 years later, police named Raymond Mulvihill as the man who killed her.

THIS is the man who murdered Sharron Phillips, the Courier Mail reports.

Detectives have sensationally announced they have solved one of Queensland's most enduring murder mysteries, naming taxi driver Raymond Mulvihill as the man who abducted and murdered Sharron 30 years ago.

They say they now have enough evidence to charge Mulvihill with murder - but can't because he died in 2002.

It is understood police have spent the past year investigating details of a deathbed confession Mulvihill made to his son 15 years ago.

