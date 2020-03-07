Menu
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
Taxi driver fighting for life after alleged assault

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
A TAXI driver is fighting for life after an alleged assault in Sarina last night.

The 62-year-old man has injuries to the right side of his chest and is in a critical condition.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital about 6.30pm.

Paramedics were called to a location on Brewers Road, Sarina after a motorist noticed a taxi had crashed into a power pole.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the taxi, used a taxi in Sarina before 6pm or who has relevant dashcam footage to phone them.

Phone policelink on 131444 and quote reference number QP2000472685.

