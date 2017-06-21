Tax tips to help save you money

1. DON'T JUMP THE GUN

ATO assistant commissioner Kath Anderson said some changes - such as any worker being able to make tax-deductible super contributions at any time - would not start until 2017-18.

"Be aware of the fact that you can't claim these sorts of things this year - people often get confused about different years,” she said.

2. SUPER FOR YOUR SPOUSE

People with spouses earning below $13,800 this financial year can get a tax rebate of up to $540 if they contribute to their spouse's super fund before June 30. This $13,800 threshold triples to $40,000 from July 1, widening the chance for free money.

3. EDUCATION EXPENSES

If you're planning to enrol in a further education course related to your current employment, consider paying for it now.

The ATO generally allows you to claim all but $250 of these costs.

4. GAINS AND LOSSES

Investors who have sold assets for profit this financial year may face a capital-gains tax bill.

They can offset that bill and potentially boost their refund by selling loss-making investments before June 30 to offset the gain.

5. PREPAY INTEREST

Investment loan interest can be prepaid before the end of June to bring forward a year's worth of tax deductions.

This can be added to the interest already paid this financial year.

6. PAYING FOR PROPERTY

Rental properties in need of some repairs and maintenance offer a chance for their owners to spend quickly and get their tax deduction quickly too. Landlord insurance is another common real estate investment item that can be prepaid before June 30.

7. DEPRECIATION DEDUCTIONS

Depreciating the value of carpets, curtains and other fittings is a handy tax deduction but it won't be available to second-hand properties and purchases after June 30.

"The government tightened it in the last budget, but it's still available,” Ms Michaels said. She said while a depreciation report could be ordered at any time of the year, the report itself was tax-deductible so paying for it in late June made very good financial sense.

8. DELAY INCOME

One way to boost a refund is to delay or bring forward income depending on your situation.

For example, high income earners - on $180,000 a year or more - get an effective 2% tax cut from July, so delaying bonuses, invoices or other income until then means more money in their pocket.

9. BUSINESS BONUSES

Small business owners and self-employed people get huge tax incentives by being able to claim an instant deduction for every individual business item they buy below $20,000. Small car? No worries. New equipment? No problems. Last month's budget extended this generous incentive until at least the next financial year.

10. GET SOME HELP

ATO figures show that last year 3.2 million people filed their tax returns personally online while 9.1 million used a tax agent.

If you're unsure about deductions or strategies, seek advice, and the fees you pay for it will be tax deductible.