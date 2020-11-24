Menu
Letters to the Editor

Tax hit won't stop addicted smokers

24th Nov 2020 9:59 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The 12.5% tobacco tax-rise, sends a clear message which addicts ignore at their own financial demise.

It aims to hit them in the hip pocket. However, rather than become proactive in cutting down or out, they cry:" revenue raiser".

It is a self-inflicted addiction. The impact on the environment and innocent bystanders, contributing to public ill-health, is of no concern to their selfish behaviour.
 

Work productivity is in jeopardy, public health costs for smokers intensify and damage to infrastructure are all by-products of this filthy habit.

We all pay, directly in additional government costs, or indirectly, for the damage tobacco addiction imposes upon our nation.

Young people, particularly in school uniform, thinking smoking is "cool", face a lifetime of health and wealth issues.

They learn from peers and adults, by example. Increased cost is an incentive for increases in theft of tobacco products from retailers. No-one wins!

E ROWE, Marcoola

