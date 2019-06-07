Tavern brawl: man pepper-sprayed by police

POLICE have charged a man following the alleged serious assault of an officer in Redbank Plains.

Shortly after 8:30pm Thursday night police from the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad arrived at the Redbank Plains Tavern and spoke to a 34-year-old Redbank Plains man.

Police will allege as they were arresting the man, he became violent and struggled with four officers before punching one in the face, and then biting him on the arm and grabbing him around the throat.

The man allegedly continued to assault and struggle with police before he was hit with pepper spray, handcuffed and transported to Ipswich Watch house.

A senior constable was transported to a hospital and received treatment for a laceration to his face, and bruising and swelling to his neck and arm. A second officer sustained minor injuries to her shoulder and hand.

The 34-year-old has been charged with one count of serious assault of a police officer by biting and spitting causing bodily harm, three counts of serious assault with intent to resist arrest and one count of wilful damage.

If readers have any information they are urged to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.