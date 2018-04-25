Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Tavern and restaurant approved for popular dam site

25th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

Somerset Regional Council has approved a change of use application for a tavern and restaurant in popular Somerset Dam village.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said: "Somerset Dam is one of our big tourist drawcards and the third-most visited Seqwater recreation site.

"It was inevitable that someone was going to invest in a tavern for Somerset Dam with its obvious attractions and we noted the applicant's point that the village is about 25km from existing licensed premises at Kilcoy, Esk and Toogoolawah."

ipswich business somerset dam tavern
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: Services and marches for Ipswich and sourrounds

    ANZAC DAY: Services and marches for Ipswich and sourrounds

    Whats On The city will commemorate ANZAC Day at a wide variety of locations across the city on Wednesday, April 25.

    Postcards reveal the story of a digger at Gallipoli

    Postcards reveal the story of a digger at Gallipoli

    News The story of Henry Lobb was a closely guarded one for many years.

    BCC REUNION: Grocery gang gets together

    BCC REUNION: Grocery gang gets together

    News Old workmates one happy family.

    Local Partners