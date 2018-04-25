Tavern and restaurant approved for popular dam site

Somerset Regional Council has approved a change of use application for a tavern and restaurant in popular Somerset Dam village.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said: "Somerset Dam is one of our big tourist drawcards and the third-most visited Seqwater recreation site.

"It was inevitable that someone was going to invest in a tavern for Somerset Dam with its obvious attractions and we noted the applicant's point that the village is about 25km from existing licensed premises at Kilcoy, Esk and Toogoolawah."