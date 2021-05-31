Menu
Girlfriend’s tribute to teen killed in Bribie Island crash

by Erin Smith and Shiloh Payne
31st May 2021 7:17 AM
The 18-year-old teen killed at a crash on Bribie Island beach yesterday is being remembered as an "amazing young man" with so much to live for.

Harrison Payne was the passenger in a Toyota HiLux which rolled on Ocean Beach, Woorim, at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Police say initial investigations indicate the driver, an 18-year-old Beachmere man, lost control of the car before the crash.

Harrison Payne, who was killed in a crash at Bribie Island on Sunday is being remembered as an "amazing young man". Photo: Instagram

 

 

The driver was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

My Payne's partner Claire Sophie Lee shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media, reminiscing on his "goofy" personality and the ability to "always put a smile" on her face.

"It was only a few days ago you were telling me how good life has been and saying how much you were enjoying finally being 18," she wrote.

"You were so goofy and always managed to put a smile on my face."

Harrison Payne, pictured with his partner Claire Sophie Lee, who was killed in a crash at Bribie Island on Sunday is being remembered as an "amazing young man". Photo: Instagram

 

"You taught me how to love myself and how to live in the now when I was dwelling on the past."

"You encouraged me towards positive changes and you were one of few who I could truly be myself with."

My Payne, a graduate from St Eugene's College at Burpengary, was a gym-lover, with many friends taking to social media with touching tributes.

Harrison Payne, who was killed in a crash at Bribie Island on Sunday is being remembered as an "amazing young man". Photo: Instagram

"Gonna miss your face around the gym. Hopefully you can still give me a spot for shoulder on Thursday brother," friend Harry James Scriggins shared on Facebook.

Paula Hill send her condolences to the family: "You had your life ahead of you and you were an amazing young man".

Jeremy James wrote: "Another young life taken too soon".

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and has urged people with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

 

Originally published as 'Taught me how to love': Girlfriend's tribute to teen killed in Bribie Island crash

