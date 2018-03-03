Bikie princesses of Instagram

Benjamin ‘Notorious’ Geppert and his equally heavily tattooed glamour girlfriend Allaina just embarking on their eventful holiday.

Benjamin ‘Notorious’ Geppert and his equally heavily tattooed glamour girlfriend Allaina just embarking on their eventful holiday.

TATTOOS, trout pouts and Instagram filters: the glamorous new breed of bikie girlfriends are working their toned and tanned butts off in a social media war as fierce as gang rivalry.

Unlike their comparatively daggy counterparts of the old bikie era, the new girlfriends of Australia's outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members are polished and well-groomed.

The images of the women, enhanced by filters or cosmetic procedures and posted on Instagram and other social media accounts rival those of aspiring models.

Even if some of the women are too heavily tattooed for traditional catwalks, they are spruiking beauty products and snapping up hundreds of followers to their accounts.

The queens of the latest fad are Gold Coast sisters Rikki Louise and Allaina Jones, the girlfriends of ex-Bandido chapter president Brett "Kaos" Pechey and Ben "Notorious" Geppert.

Among their number are the equally glamorous Chireez Beytell, the former girlfriend of Comanchero associate Liam Scorsese.

Last week, Scorsese was shot dead by Queensland police after he was found wielding a knife while trying to break into a house.

A friend posted on Facebook "Forever his queen" with a purple heart beside an attractive filtered photo of Ms Beytell with the bikie on her page last Sunday.

Ms Beytell follows on social media other girlfriends or wives who have also seen their slain bikies go to an early grave, including the ex girlfriend of Rebel Micky "Notorious" Davey, gunned down in his driveway in 2016.

They include Carolina Gonzalez, the wife of ex-Comanchero national president Mick Hawi who was shot in the face two weeks ago at a Sydney gym and died in hospital.

Another glamorous bikie wife, although a more natural beauty, is the partner of senior Rebel, Chris Rymer.

The couple who posted photos of themselves and luxury shopping expeditions, celebrated on Instagram their forthcoming baby news following Rymer's release from prison.

Rikki Louise and Allaina have expressed their sister love for each other over the years.

Ms Jones, who now calls herself Allaina Vader, has seen bikie rivalry erupt into violence before.

Five years ago she was the girlfriend of Australia's most feared bikies, Bandidos enforcer turned Hells Angel, John Fahey.

With her dyed red hair, multiple tattoos and shredded black pants and thongs, the pretty-faced Allaina looked more Harley Davidson convention chick or grid girl.

In 2018, she and her equally attractive sister Rikki Louise have transformed themselves into Instagram stars with model looks.

Riki Louise has been promoting on Instagram the product she credits with giving her such a dazzling smile, Billionaire Teeth Whitening.

The women, both in their 20s, are two of three Gold Coast sisters who attended Miami State High School.

Allaina, who has a daughter with John Fahey, moved on to new boyfriend, Notorious Geppert last year.

The loved up couple who each sport almost as many tattoos as one another, post frequent photos of themselves together on Instagram.

Allaina, who has her own cometic and make-up business, and Geppert, were recently marched off the exclusive Hamilton Island resort while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Whitsunday Island Local Area Command issued Geppert, 26, and Ms Vader, 27, with infringement notices for threatening behaviour in or near a licensed premises.

Later Ms Vader dismissed the penalty, which incurs a fine of up to $683, with an Instagram post which also disparaged the island.

"Two fines pfffff brrrrrrt throw it on our tabs ya dogs," Ms Vader posted.

"I hated it there! Everything was shut the humans f***ed got our money back and free yacht ride to the mainland F***ing winning."

The couple had earlier posted photographs lazing around the Whitsunday Islands Apartments pool displaying their many tattoos.

Rikki Louise Jones began going out with the heavily tattooed Kaos Pechey in 2017.

The two couples shared photographs of themselves relaxing as a group in the sun on the Gold Coast, with the two men baring their multiple tattoos in the surf.

But last month, that friendship seemed to be over between the two men.

Last week Geppert took aim at Pechey, who was once Queensland's most wanted bikie when he was extradited from Thailand to face extortion charges in 2015.

"Notorious" made the unsubstantiated claim that Kaos was a "dog", or police informant, before disrespectfully dumping his Brothers 4 Life gang T-shirt onto the ground.

Previously Geppert had proudly posed in the shirt for an Instagram shot with the caption "gangbanger".

It is unclear whether the public falling-out between Geppert and Pechey will affect the strong bond between their girlfriends.

