Tattooed model’s viral sex toy mistake

A German influencer has gone global after sharing a series of posts without realising her strictly personal items were on full display behind her.

Social media has allowed celebrities and influencers to offer their fans a glimpse behind closed doors.

But German reality TV star and social media influencer Kate Merlan accidentally shared a little more than she intended - and fans were quick to pick up on the embarrassing blunder.

The 34-year-old, who is also a tattoo model, was telling her 72,000 followers about being sick in an Instagram Story.

Merlan was talking about the difficulties of wearing a mask while having a cold, as well as advertising some cosmetic products.

But as she spoke candidly in front of the camera from her bedroom, she seemingly didn't realise her sex toy collection was in plain view, sitting on a chair behind her.

The pastel pink and blue vibrators were hard to miss with many fans pointing out the fact they were in full view.

Some even defended her stash, with one saying: "So what? It's not a crime today if she enjoys it … The most important thing is to have enough batteries."

While some laughed at the apparent mistake, a few were sceptical.

"This is not a mistake, now she's back in the game," one person said.

It's been reported that Merlan herself didn't address the mishap and instead ignored the innocent blunder.

Merlan was part of several reality shows in the past including Get The F**k Out Of My House in 2018 and Battle Of The Celebrity Couples - The Summer Residence Of The Stars with her ex-boyfriend and boy band singer Benjamin Boyce in 2019.

Her latest reality show participation was in Battle Of The Reality Stars - Shipwreck On The Dream Beach in 2020.

