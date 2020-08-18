Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

Oliver Walker, more commonly known as Uncle Sudsy at his Ipswich tattoo studio.

A TATTOOIST and street artist known across Ipswich as “Uncle Sudsy’ has indicated he will fight a charge of attempted arson.

The businessman, whose real name is Oliver Ryan Walker, was arrested last week and charged with three offences.

On Monday he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video link from the police watch-house to begin a bail application.

Walker, 44, from Raceview, is charged with the attempted arson of building in Bergin St, Booval on Thursday, August 13; serious assault of a man aged over 60; and entering premises with intent.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail as there had been “potential of a catastrophic situation”.

The local known as 'Uncle Sudsy' at Booval train station, where his mural adorns the subway.

With no specific details revealed in court, Magistrate Donna MacCallum asked the prosecutor if the complainant had recognised the accused.

“He thought he was the male Sudsy, Mr Walker,” Sgt Dick said.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said he did not necessarily agree with the police assessment of the case, as stated in the bail objection.

Mr Fairclough said having mineral turpentine was part of Walker’s legitimate businesses of being a tattoo shop operator and sign writer.

“The burns, he says he got from boiling oil,” Mr Fairclough said.

“The charges will be contested.”

Ms Sturgess asked if any statements had been taken from witnesses.

The magistrate said that in the absence of those statements she was not prepared to consider the bail application.

She adjourned the matter part-heard to Friday, August 21 with Walker remanded in custody.