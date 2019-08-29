Tattoo guns, drugs, weapons seized in prison crackdown

AUTHORITIES have seized drugs, weapons and issued multiple charges after a major crackdown at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

Queensland Corrective Services teamed up with police officers, drug detection dogs, and other specialised units to carry out breath tests and vehicle searches near centre.

Police issued numerous tickets, seized a quantity of drugs, and made four arrests during a single weekend.

Three people were arrested for driving under the influence of illicit drugs, as well as possession of drug materials and restricted weapons.

One woman was issued a notice to appear at court for driving while disqualified, and possession of a restricted weapon.

The woman's vehicle was impounded, and an application will be made to forfeit the vehicle.

Several other people had their visits to prisoners cancelled or limited to non-contact, while two others will have their visit status reviewed.

contraband seized during raids Queensland Corrective Services

The operation at Borallon was part of a much bigger, state-wide operation.

At the Townsville Correctional Centre, items confiscated during the operation included two mobile phones and chargers, two USB sicks, a tattoo gun, three cigarette lighters, and illegal drugs.

More drugs, and tobacco products were intercepted by officers at the Woodford Correctional Centre:

At the Capricornia Correctional Centre, more mobile phones and chargers were found, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Several people charged with driving whilst under the influence of drugs near the Wolston Correctional Centre, and cash was seized.

contraband seized during raids Queensland Corrective Services

BTCC General Manager Peter Henderson said Queensland Corrective Services said there was a zero tolerance policy for attempting to bring illicit items into prisons.

"No matter the reason, if people attempt to introduce contraband into QCS properties or facilities, there will be consequences,” he said.

"The introduction of contraband, particularly drugs, is a significant risk to the safety and security of our officers, prisoners and visitors, and our officers work diligently to thwart attempts to smuggle contraband into our centres.”

He commended the efforts of intelligence officers and police personnel for their successes in the crackdown operation.

"This is just one example of the work they do every day to keep our community safe, and ensure their colleagues on the front line remain safe,” he said.

He also had a dire warning for people involved in trying to traffic items into prisons.

"It is not worth the risk trying to smuggle contraband into our centre - you risk ending up in prison yourself,” he said.