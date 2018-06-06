Tasty treats being served up on Tamborine Mountain

NEW VENTURE: Lemon Lovers owner Darren Jack with Jayesh Talati show off the wide range of gelato flavours which they make in-store.

NEW VENTURE: Lemon Lovers owner Darren Jack with Jayesh Talati show off the wide range of gelato flavours which they make in-store. Ashleigh Howarth

SWEET tooths rejoice - Tamborine Mountain has a new dessert place where you can tantalise your taste buds with more than 20 different flavours of gelato and sorbet.

Lemon Lovers opened their doors to the public on April 1, showcasing their wide range of flavours which are made in-store using ingredients sourced from local businesses and growers across the Scenic Rim.

Darren Jack and his wife Maryanne wanted to serve up a truly authentic Italian-style dessert similar to what you would find on the streets of Venice, Milan or Rome.

For those who are not familiar with the decadent dessert, gelato is the Italian version of ice cream. Instead of being frozen and icy, gelato has a softer, smoother and creamier texture. It is also made differently to ice cream. This is done by the difference in ingredients, such as a higher proportion of milk, and their balance in the formulation. Gelato is served at a warmer temperature than ice cream, creating a smooth, dense and elastic consistency. It is also churned differently and has less air whipped into it.

Being of Italian descent, Mr Jack said he was proud of his product, and was thrilled with the flavours he has created so far.

"At the moment we have about 20 flavours, but we will be creating more in the future," he said.

"We have teamed up with other local Scenic Rim businesses to make our gelato and sorbet. For our gelato, we use milk from Scenic Rim 4Real Milk. And for example, the kiwi fruit we use, is organically grown right here on Tamborine Mountain.

"We always use real fruit and don't include any artificial flavours.

"Our good selection of sorbet is also really creamy, has lots of fresh fruits and is dairy free."

There are lots of different flavours for customers to choose from at Lemon Lovers on Tamborine Mountain. Ashleigh Howarth

Since opening their doors a few weeks ago, the Scenic Rim community and visitors have embraced the new business. The self-proclaimed gelato chef said one of his biggest sellers was the lemon sorbet.

While he does in fact love the zesty, citrus flavour of the lemon, he also favourites the Dutch chocolate, while his wife is a big fan of the after dinner mint flavoured gelato.

His products have also gained the attention of international guests.

"We had the Prime Minister of Malta come and visit us when he was here for the Commonwealth Games," Mr Jack said.

"We had written to the Maltese Honorary Council to let him know about a new Maltese inspired flavour - prickly pear which was made with Maltese prickly pear liqueur and jam - and we invited him to come and try it.

"At first we were told he couldn't make it, but we then received word that he would be coming the next day."

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, along with his family and entourage including friends and security, made the trip up the mountain to taste the gelato, do some shopping and visit Curtis Falls.

His invitation to visit the region came as Tamborine Mountain was selected as the country of Malta during the recent Commonwealth Community Passport initiative, which was a fun way to boost business in the lead-up to the Queen's Baton Relay and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"The Prime Minister thoroughly enjoyed his trip, and his twin daughters loved the gelato. I overheard one of them saying it was just as good as they had another time in Europe," Mrs Jack said.

Lemon Lovers is the fourth business which the husband and wife duo have opened on Tamborine Mountain. They own and manage the block of shops on Eagle Heights Road where Australian Opals, Crema Lovers and now Lemon Lovers operate. In addition, they also own Tall Trees Motel, which is located 90 metres away.