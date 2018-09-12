Tasty recipe using ingredients sourced from the Scenic Rim

EASY TO MAKE: The recipe which was created by Scenic Rim Leader food columnist Caz Osborne.

HI everyone, this is my first contribution to The Scenic Rim Leader and I am very excited to be sharing my recipes using some of the Scenic Rim's great produce.

This week its local beef and great beer! To cook with beer is a very blokey thing but it really is a great marinade and reduced, it's a strong sauce with flavour you can't imagine.

Take a visit to Scenic Rim Brewery, located at 898 Reckumpilla St, Mount Alford, to try their brew.

You know you are lucky to leave in a country town that has a pub, a winery and a brewery!

Happy cooking, eating and sharing.

Ingredients

Beef cheeks

3 beef cheeks, sinew removed

500ml Fat Man's Maroon Ale

2 garlic cloves

Handful of fresh thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

750ml beef stock

Malted onions

500ml Fat Man's Maroon Ale

3 small white onions unpeeled

Olive oil

25g butter

Smash

Potatoes - 1 very large or two medium

Water and salt

1/4cup cream

1/4 grated parmesan cheese

Caz Osborne from Kooroomba Gully organises cooking classes for residents to enhance their culinary skills. Contributed

Method

Place beef cheeks in a dish, cover with ale, add garlic, thyme and bay leaf. Marinate for at least 6 hours - preferably overnight.

Heat oven 140c/120c fan forced. Remove cheeks, set aside. In a large flame proof dish bring the marinade to boil and set aside.

Heat olive oil in the flame proof dish until caramelised on both sides.

Return cheeks to the flame proof dish with marinade and enough beef stock to cover. Bring to boil. Cover, then braise in the oven for 4 hours or until the cheeks are very tender.

Every so often, skim off fat from the surface and check for tenderness. Keep the stock clean.

Onions

Place ale in a pan, add the unpeeled onions, cover and simmer until the onions are tender. Should be around 20 minutes.

Leave to cool completely, then remove skins and slice the onions into quarter or sixths. Set aside.

Reduce stock.

Potatoes

Boil potatoes with skin on until tender.

Once cooled, peel skin off and smash with butter.

Add cream and whisk while reheating.

Add parmesan.

Finish

Once beef is cooked, remove cheeks, herbs and garlic. Set aside. Reduce stock rapidly until syrupy. Return cheeks and glaze with sticky reduction. Keep warm until required.

Separate the layers of the onion and finish by frying in pan with a little oil and butter.

In a plate or bowl spoon the potatoes into the centre. Then the slice of cheeks and peeled malted onion.

Drizzle with reduced ale stock.

