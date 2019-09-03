Tasty, new carvery makes meat eaters salivate

Niky Chan, Sunny Kumar, Nicole Robinson and Tarnz Altenburg of Toast and Roast Carvery at Orion.

Niky Chan, Sunny Kumar, Nicole Robinson and Tarnz Altenburg of Toast and Roast Carvery at Orion. Cordell Richardson

CONTINUED growth in Springfield prompted a successful carvery boss and her partner to branch out and open a new store at Orion Springfield Central food court.

Nicole Robinson ran her own carvery business in Logan for two years.

Ms Robinson said Orion Springfield Central management asked if she would be interested in opening up a second Toast 'N' Roast Carvery.

"I have a store down in Browns Plains, and the team from centre management came and had a look at what we offer, and asked us to open a second store," she said.

"When we were making our decision, we had a look at all the development that is happening here right now, and the future development, as well as the traffic flow.

"We thought it was a great idea to expand and I think it worked out in our favour."

The business opened on August 25.

Ms Robinson said customers embraced the store from the moment it opened.

"We have had lots of really positive feedback from customers who say they are really happy to have more variety in the centre," she said.

"Everyone has been really friendly and welcomed us to the area.

"Our biggest seller is pork - everyone loves pork. We went through 110kg of pork in only three days, which was incredible.

"Up to 90 per cent of the meals are cooked here on site."

Ms Robinson employed staff from Browns Plains at the new store. But with Christmas and the school holidays approaching, she says she plans on hiring locals to fill some positions.