Pizza fans say this is nation's tastiest slice

Self-proclaimed pizza fans on Channel Nine's Today Show took it upon themselves to perform a taste test of Australia's leading pizza chains - Pizza Hut, Crust and Domino's - in an attempt to identify the tastiest slice, with Crust taking out the title.

For the taste test parameters, the show settled on three popular pizza varieties as their yardstick, including margherita, supreme and meat deluxe, and judged the pizza brands on ease and speed of delivery, size, price and of course, taste.

Not only was Crust titled the tastiest pizza chain, but also the pizza chain that delivers the best value for money.

Crust is no stranger to industry accolades, having also recently received the award for 'Best Innovation - Food & Beverage' at the QSR Media Awards, and runner-up for 'Best Disrupter' at the Australian Retail Association Awards.