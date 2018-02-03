Labor raps candidate over butt cheek picture

TASMANIAN Labor state secretary Stuart Benson says he has reprimanded Lyons candidate Darren Clark over a "crude" photograph taken more than three years ago.

The Australian has reported Mr Clark allegedly posed for a photograph with another person's mobile phone held between his butt cheeks, which was later emailed to an unknown recipient from the email address ceo@pcyctas.org.

The alleged events happened in 2014, during Mr Clark's time as PCYC chief executive.

Mr Benson said he had spoken to Mr Clark and expressed his dismay and disappointment.

"It is crude and inappropriate," Mr Benson said.

"This type of behaviour is extremely disappointing and Mr Clark has apologised for any offence made.

"We expect higher standards."

Mr Clark is running for Labor in Lyons in the upcoming state election and has previously worked for federal Lyons MP Brian Mitchell.

Mr Clark also ran for Lyons in the 2014 state election.

He could not be contacted last night.