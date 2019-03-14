Late to school? You’re suspended

Sorell HIgh School principal Andy Bennett, left, and Premier Will Hodgman after a funding announcement at the school. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

Sorell HIgh School principal Andy Bennett, left, and Premier Will Hodgman after a funding announcement at the school. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

A TASMANIAN school has started suspending students for being late to class under a drastic new policy implemented this week.

Sorell High School students will be suspended for a day if they are more than five minutes late to class.

The new rule will also see students suspended for one day if they are out of class without a pass and do not "follow a reasonable request or instruction after one reminder".

The Mercury understands multiple students were suspended on Wednesday after the measures came into effect.

One shocked parent said she was outraged children would miss a whole day of learning just for being a little late.

In a letter dated March 12 addressed to families of Grade 6 to 12 students, seen by the Mercury, principal Andy Bennett acknowledged the consequences the new measures could have and asked parents for their support.

"We understand that these consequences may impact parents and carers who may be asked to collect children from school if suspended," he said.

"We hope our students consider this inconvenience when making choices about behaviour at school.

"We believe that all students are responsible for behaving in ways that do not interfere with the rights of other students to learn and for teachers to teach - hence this letter and my request for your support."

Mr Bennett said "by and large" students followed the rules successfully without the need for reminders and consequences.

The letter said the school needed to "make clear the consequences of not meeting expectations", which are:

IF a student is late to class by up to five minutes they will make up the time with their class teacher at the next break. Continual lateness will be referred to senior staff.

IF students are more than five minutes late they will be suspended for one day in the first instance, effective immediately.

IF a student is out of class without a pass they will be suspended for one day in the first instance, effective immediately.

IF a student does not follow a reasonable request or instruction after one reminder, they will be suspended from school for one day in the first instance, effective immediately.

The Mercury has contacted Sorell High School and the Education Department for comment.