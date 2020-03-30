Tasmania has first virus death, national death toll now 17

The death toll rising in Italy has made people anxious about the ruthlessness of the pandemic. Picture: Matthias Rietschel-Pool/Getty Images

Tasmania has recorded its first death from the coronavirus.

The victim was a woman in her 80s, who died in the North-West Regional Hospital this morning.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein stressed that Tasmanians need to accept and understand "that this is not a game".

"My message has been and will remain staying home will save lives," he said at a press conference.

"All Tasmanians need to accept and understand that this is not a game. This is serious. People's lives are at risk."

Mr Gutwein reiterated the PM's latest measures, effective from midnight tonight.

"Unless you are going to work or school, getting essential or medical services, exercising or providing compassionate care, you will need to remain in your primary place of residence, and you will be committing an offence if you don't," he said.

He noted the decision to reduce public gatherings from ten to two people.

"Playgrounds, skate parks and outside gyms will be closed. Things like boot camps will be reduced to two persons including the trainer. This means aside from your household if you were to go for a walk you could do it with one other person. If you go for a bike ride, play golf, run or horse ride, it can only be with one other person after midnight tonight."

"It gives me no pleasure to do this," he added. "But if we are to do all in our power to stop the spread of this virus in Tasmania then we must abide by these rules."