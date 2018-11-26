Taskforce's investigation leads closer to source of odour

A TASKFORCE dedicated to finding the source of a stink gripping Ipswich is following strong leads in its investigation.

The State Government launched the Odour Abatement Taskforce with 10 staff on July 19.

Officers have been busy inspecting sites, taking readings with new equipment, responding to community reports and gathering intelligence from information given to the taskforce.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said it has liaised with stakeholders and encouraged community reports to assist with investigations.

As a result, 619 community reports have been received since the taskforce started.

"The taskforce is using a multi-faceted approach to implement improvement, where required, to the environmental performance of industry within the Swanbank Industrial Area," the spokesman said.

"This approach includes on-ground regulation and enforcement, community engagement and education, science-based technological solutions and assessment of licensing and policy change.

"The taskforce is in the process of investigating all sources of potential odour and other environmental nuisance, however due to the ongoing nature of the investigations, further details of current and proposed enforcement measures are not able to be disclosed at this time."

Data collected has been valuable in helping officers to identify patterns and likely sources, the spokesman said.

Trends showed heat and wind direction might sometimes have affected the prevalence of odour in different suburbs.

"The taskforce has been pleased that so many people have stopped by the shopfront in Redbank Plains to have a chat and pass on information to our staff," the spokesman said.

If you are experiencing odour or an environmental nuisance in your area, contact the Odour Abatement Team on 1300 130 372 and press three.

Go to odourreporting.des.qld.gov.au or visit shop 3 163 Alawoona St, Redbank Plains between 8.30am-4.30pm on weekdays.