Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch launches the taskforce.
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch launches the taskforce. Inga Williams
Environment

Taskforce's investigation leads closer to source of odour

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Nov 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TASKFORCE dedicated to finding the source of a stink gripping Ipswich is following strong leads in its investigation.

The State Government launched the Odour Abatement Taskforce with 10 staff on July 19.

Officers have been busy inspecting sites, taking readings with new equipment, responding to community reports and gathering intelligence from information given to the taskforce.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said it has liaised with stakeholders and encouraged community reports to assist with investigations.

As a result, 619 community reports have been received since the taskforce started.

"The taskforce is using a multi-faceted approach to implement improvement, where required, to the environmental performance of industry within the Swanbank Industrial Area," the spokesman said.

"This approach includes on-ground regulation and enforcement, community engagement and education, science-based technological solutions and assessment of licensing and policy change.

"The taskforce is in the process of investigating all sources of potential odour and other environmental nuisance, however due to the ongoing nature of the investigations, further details of current and proposed enforcement measures are not able to be disclosed at this time."

Data collected has been valuable in helping officers to identify patterns and likely sources, the spokesman said.

Trends showed heat and wind direction might sometimes have affected the prevalence of odour in different suburbs.

"The taskforce has been pleased that so many people have stopped by the shopfront in Redbank Plains to have a chat and pass on information to our staff," the spokesman said.

If you are experiencing odour or an environmental nuisance in your area, contact the Odour Abatement Team on 1300 130 372 and press three.

Go to odourreporting.des.qld.gov.au or visit shop 3 163 Alawoona St, Redbank Plains between 8.30am-4.30pm on weekdays.

More Stories

department of environment and science odour odour abatement taskforce swanbank swanbank stink
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New Rosewood park feature 65-million years in the making

    premium_icon New Rosewood park feature 65-million years in the making

    Council News Council workers beat the forecast rain on Thursday to pour a concrete slab, set the bone and egg nest into the wet cement.

    Inland Rail investigations head underground

    premium_icon Inland Rail investigations head underground

    Environment ARTC begins geotechnical investigations in study corridor

    Names of 20 people caught drink and drug driving

    premium_icon Names of 20 people caught drink and drug driving

    Crime Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

    Mum's sneaky attempt to avoid paying bills -but it failed

    premium_icon Mum's sneaky attempt to avoid paying bills -but it failed

    Crime Send gas bills to a stranger to pay –that’s what an Ipswich mum did

    Local Partners