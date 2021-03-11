Taskforce responds to sluggish insurance companies

Springfield Lakes was severely damaged by the Halloween hailstorms last year. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Springfield Lakes was severely damaged by the Halloween hailstorms last year. Photo: Ebony Graveur

FED up with the sluggish response from insurance companies in assisting residents to get their lives back on track after the devastating Halloween hailstorms, Ipswich City Council has decided to take action.

The damage bill for last year’s storms which hammered Ipswich and Logan is close to $1 billion and only a quarter of building claims have been completed more than four months on.

More than 39,000 claims have been lodged.

The most recent assessment by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority found 478 properties battered by storms had been repaired and 1297 were still damaged.

Of those damaged properties, 704 remain tarped and 341 are still uninhabitable.

Work has started to repair 151 uninhabitable homes.

Recent wild weather has only added to the woes of residents whose homes were badly damaged in October, with tarps still covering many roofs in the badly-impacted Springfield Lakes.

Residents were invited to attend community forums hosted by the Insurance Council of Australia at the Springlake Hotel last week.

It’s understood council representatives who attended the events were less than impressed with the support being offered.

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic put forward a procedural motion at Thursday’s Growth, Infrastructure and Waste Committee meeting, which is aimed at specifically helping residents in Springfield, Rosewood, Walloon and Thagoona.

“Following the devastating Halloween storm on 31 October 2020, continuing wet weather events and recent community engagement it has become even more evident that residents of the hardest hit areas are still suffering hardship and ongoing issues due to prolonged recovery and reconstruction efforts,” Cr Jonic said.

“It has been almost 19 weeks since an unprecedented hailstorm decimated homes, cars and property in the Springfield Lakes, Springfield, Rosewood, Walloon and Thagoona areas and residents remain uncertain about their future.

“The severity of the catastrophic storm and delay in recovery and reconstruction continues to cause significant distress and ongoing hardship for too many Ipswich families, in particular those living in uninhabitable dwellings with extensive roof damage and the ongoing threats of the storm season.

“It is evident that this disaster needs further escalation and co-ordination across responsible agencies, stakeholders, industry and community.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to appoint Cr Jonic to lead a special recovery and reconstruction taskforce which will engage with and co-ordinate key stakeholders to address the ongoing issues faced by the community.

It will keep a close eye on the recovery progress and assess additional relief and support options to speed up recovery and reconstruction.

Councillors voted to waiver fees to access council operated waste transfer stations for residents of impacted areas so they can dispose of storm damaged material through a “fair and equitable system” to be determined by outgoing CEO David Farmer.

“Our community is no stranger to natural disasters and the people of Ipswich are as resilient as they come,” Cr Jonic said.

“However our resilience through floods and storms has also taught us what to expect from our insurers and the standard of response, sense of urgency and empathy that is needed when people lose their homes.

“When they have to live in appalling conditions while waiting for urgent repairs.

“It’s a service we pay for and we pay well for.

“When this expectation and need isn’t met it’s fair to want to understand why and explore how to improve these things for next time.

“It’s fair to understand and ask why.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said for many people going through this situation it would likely be the first and last time it would ever happen to them.

“People are wanting support, but they feel they are not being supported by their insurance companies,” she said.

“It’s probably a once in a lifetime thing that happens.

“Normally after this period of time they would have completed 35 per cent of claims (according to the Insurance Council of Australia). It’s only 24 per cent.

“There are people really suffering with really poor mental health.”

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully compared the damage bill - now at more than $930 million - to the 2011 floods class action, which was seeking $880 million in damages for about 7000 victims.

“It puts it into perspective,” he said.

“It’s a huge amount of damage. Not all flood victims were part of the class action.

“Hopefully (this taskforce) will be a real opportunity.”



Cr Jonic said not all insurance companies deserved criticism as some residents had reported to her their repairs had been handled quickly.

“Statistically there is a lag and they had a job to do even during a pandemic,” she said.

“I believe that more attention could have been paid to the circumstances for our residents.”

