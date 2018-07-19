Taskforce to crack down on Ipswich stink

A NEW taskforce has been launched to address growing community concerns about unpleasant smells in Ipswich.

The State Government has allocated $2.5 million to fund the specialist team of 10 people for the next 12 months.

Their job will be to determine the source of the smells, thought to be emanating from Swanbank, and act.

The Odour Abatement Taskforce - officially announced today - will operate from a shop at Redbank Plains on Alawoona St.

It comes after a community telephone survey asking residents about their experience of the smell.

That survey found most residents asked had experienced the so called 'Swanbank stink' while many held general concerns about air quality.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Taskforce would respond to significant community concerns that were confirmed by a recent independent community survey this year.

"In addition to on-the-ground investigations, the Odour Abatement Taskforce will intensively examine and review current industry regulation and practice," Ms Enoch said.

Residents with odour complaints can now call 1300 130 372 and dial 3 to speak to someone about Swanbank.

