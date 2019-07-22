Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Taser, syringe used in alleged torture act

Luke Simmonds
by and Luke Simmonds
22nd Jul 2019 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES allege a 33-year-old man punched, kicked, tasered and threatened the woman with a fireman at an Old Bay Rd, Burpengary East home between 4.30-7pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The man is due to front the Redcliffe Magistrates Court this morning faced with 11 charges relating to the incident.

They include four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, three counts of unlawful possession of weapons and one count each of torture, threatening violence, wilful damage and fail to take reasonable care and precautions with a syringe.

More Stories

arrest charges taser torture

Top Stories

    HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

    premium_icon HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

    Food & Entertainment Tonight might be the night for pizza with free cheese and garlic scrolls and up to 60 per cent off.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:30 AM
    YOUR SAY: Does Newstart need a boost?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Does Newstart need a boost?

    Opinion There are plenty out there doing it tough who aren't abusing welfare

    Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

    premium_icon Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

    Crime She was armed with a rake, at one point holding it like a spear.