Tarzan star and wife ‘presumed dead’ after crash

Tarzan star Joe Lara is among those presumed dead after a private jet crashed into a Tennessee lake, according to reports.

The actor, 58, was said to have been travelling on the Cessna 501 with his diet guru wife Gwen Shamblin Lara when the plane plunged into Percy Priest Lake, TMZ has said.

Joe, who starred in Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, had reportedly boarded the flight to Palm Beach, Florida, with Gwen and five others at Smyrna Airport near Nashville.

Joe Lara in 1989’s Tarzan In Manhattan.

Human remains and plane debris have since been recovered from the wreckage site following the crash on Saturday morning.

Officials have released the names of all seven people they believe were aboard the small plane when it crashed into the water.

"All indications are that a total of seven people were on board," a release from Rutherford County officials said. "All are presumed dead."

The victims are believed to be Joe and Gwen, along with Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah, according to the statement.

Joe Lara and wife Gwen Shamblin. Picture: Facebook

Joe - real name William Joseph Lara - played Tarzan in the TV series, Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, from 1996 to 1997.

The show, which only ran for one season, focused on the character of Tarzan in his younger years.

Joe had previously taken the lead role in the television movie Tarzan In Manhattan.

The actor, who was also a martial artist, also appeared in the 1993 film American Cyborg: Steel Warrior and follow up flick Steel Frontier in 1995.

In more recent years, Joe - who has a daughter with his former fiancee Natasha Pavlovich - ditched acting in favour of country music.

He married Christian author and pastor Gwen in 2018. Gwen founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999 and is the author of The Weigh Down Diet.

Gwen's daughter, Elizabeth Hannah, reportedly sent out a text message to Remnant church members asking for prayers following news of the crash.

She said that the plane had to go down "for a controlled, quick landing," according to WTVF.

Emergency services at the lake where the plane went down.



Along with Elizabeth's mother, the Martins and the Walters were church leaders. Brandon Hannah is Elizabeth's husband.

In a statement to The Sun, the Remnant Fellowship Church said the families were still awaiting word from the authorities on Saturday evening.

The Shamblins, Hannahs, and Laras appreciate your concern, support and prayers," the statement said. "The families are awaiting details from the authorities.

"The families will share details at the appropriate time."

