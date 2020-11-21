Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Target reissues recall for blender that can leave blades exposed
Target reissues recall for blender that can leave blades exposed
News

Target blender recalled over ‘laceration’ fear

21st Nov 2020 11:05 AM

Target has issued a second recall for a blender it sold over a period of almost six years due to concerns it could cause serious injuries, including lacerations.

The glass jug supplied with the blender can separate from the plastic base while in use, exposing "dangerous rotating blades", the retailer has warned.

The blender's glass jug can separate and leave the blades exposed.
The blender's glass jug can separate and leave the blades exposed.

RELATED: Electric SUV recalled over fire risk

Consumers are advised to stop using the blender and take it back to your closest Target for a full refund and a $5 gift card. No receipt is required.

The affected blenders are 500W Target Stainless Steel Table Blender 1.5L model TARB100.

The blenders were sold in stores and online for almost six years.
The blenders were sold in stores and online for almost six years.

RELATED: Video doorbells recalled over fire risk

The blenders were sold online and in Target and Target country stores between September 2014 and March this year.

A recall was first issued in April, but Target sought to remind customers about it on Friday.

"We take the quality and safety of our products very seriously, which is why we are reissuing a previous product recall," the company said in a post on its Facebook page, where it also asked followers to "please pass this information on to friends and family".

A recall advertisement issued for the Target blender.
A recall advertisement issued for the Target blender.

 

Originally published as Target blender recalled over 'laceration' fear

The base of the blenders looks like this.
The base of the blenders looks like this.

More Stories

blender editors picks product safety safety recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

        Premium Content Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

        News Gatton police warn they’ll be out in force on the roads this holiday season

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        ‘I’m bringing Zane back’: Daughter eggs on boyfriend in bashing

        Premium Content ‘I’m bringing Zane back’: Daughter eggs on boyfriend in...

        News A man assaulted his girlfriend’s father in his own front yarn as worried neighbours...

        Aged care resident threatens to cut woman’s throat

        Premium Content Aged care resident threatens to cut woman’s throat

        News An aged care resident has been released from jail after pleading guilty to a series...