Tara to keep energy levels up after 70 point win

AFTER such a massive victory, the unbeaten Ipswich Flyers welcome a bye to freshen and rest some injuries.

However, their latest 95-25 win over Cornubia Park will take some emulating in this year's Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup netball competition.

"I was very impressed at how we kept our heads though and kept putting the foot down even with such a large score- line,'' senior Flyers player Tara Bramwell said.

"Sometimes that's hard to maintain in a game like that.''

The round four victory was the largest Flyers' winning margin Bramwell could recall in her long association with Ipswich netball.

However, not much changed in the team's approach. "We got everybody out there and no matter who took the court, the combinations seemed to work still,'' she said.

"A bye won't affect us. In fact, it's probably come at a good time as we have a few girls battling injuries.''

They include Charisma Tuupo and Skye Sippel.

"But both are confident they will be back to full fitness within a week or two,'' Bramwell said.

Ipswich Flyers player Tara Bramwell.

As a key part of the Flyers' leadership group, Bramwell appreciates the dedication and hard work of every player alongside her, especially with some key changes this year.

"It's a whole new dynamic, a new coach (Nicole Grant) who brings a fresh perspective and I think we are a very tight unit who can achieve great things together,'' Bramwell said.

"My major role is just to keep the energy up and have lots of talk on court, to settle the game when it's needed and throw my 10 cents in when it's needed.

"I just bounce off Emilie (McInally) and Mooch (Melissa Beutel). Those two are a wealth of netball knowledge to stand alongside.''

Starting netball aged eight with Aztecs before later joining Rebels, Bramwell has enjoyed eight seasons with the Flyers.

She played representative netball throughout her younger years at Ipswich.

She used to coach the Rebels club and representative teams before also getting involved with a 17 years QPL team.

However, she's having a break from coaching this season due to the amount of netball she's playing.

Bramwell, who works in administration, said her passion for the game came from her family.

"I love everything about the sport, but to be honest, the lifelong friendships you make along the way trump any game of netball I've played,'' she said.

With a week off, the Flyers players were planning to rest and relax before returning to training on Monday.