Tap-dancing drug dealer's ecstasy bust

The teen was selling ecstasy at parties and buying up to 100 tablets at a time. (File)

The teen was selling ecstasy at parties and buying up to 100 tablets at a time. (File) Careyjamesbalboa/Ellen Ordóñez

A TALENTED tap dancer who got hooked on drugs and sold ecstasy took up to 25 pills at a time.

The Ipswich teenager started taking ecstasy at 13, then LSD, marijuana and cocaine.

It was the ecstasy enterprise, where he aimed to sell the drug at events including Schoolies, that landed him in trouble.

A judge said on Tuesday the case was a reminder how seriously courts took ecstasy dealing, despite the "party drug" reputation.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the youth tried ice at 15 and sold ecstasy at parties when aged 16 and 17.

He was now 18 and the court heard he was still a talented dancer.

But defence counsel Victoria Trafford-Walker said the teen's drug problems were "a tragic story".

His drug habits escalated in school and he would take "up to 25 pills" at once, Ms Trafford-Walker said.

In November 2016, police took the teen's mobile phone and a few months later he admitted to selling drugs.

Early attempts to break the addiction were unsuccessful but last year he saw a counsellor.

And his run-in with the law proved a turning point, Ms Trafford-Walker said.

"It would appear this has been a salutary lesson for him."

The Crown said the teen supplied ecstasy over nine months, sometimes at discounts, sometimes on credit.

Prosecutors said he would buy 50 to 100 pills, but sought 500 pills before Schoolies 2016.

And Ms Trafford-Walker provided positive references, including from a schoolteacher.

"Your history is unusual ... you are clearly someone who's had a significant talent for dance," Justice James Douglas told the drug trafficker.

The judge said the many supporters in court showed the teen "had a strong support network".

The Crown said the teen made "self-serving statements" to cops but Justice Douglas said the boy had no adult advice when police interviewed him.

The court heard the teenager had enrolled in university, studying digital media.

"There is evidence to support your discontinued drug use," the judge added.

The teenager was jailed for three years but released on parole immediately. -NewsRegional