Burger queen is an arch entrepreneur

THE golden arches are the glowing symbol of one of the most famous and recognisable brands in the world.

After spending much of her younger years growing up in the small coastal town of Hervey Bay, Tanya Manteit-Mulcahy hadn't spent a lot of time in the global fast food chain of McDonald's until she left home ­- though she laughs that now it is a much different story.

Since 2013, Manteit-Mulcahy has been one of the approximately 200 Australian McDonald's licensees. She has five sites under her belt, including the largest in the southern hemisphere, the newly opened Queen Street Mall store.

The extensive $6 million fit-out of the prime 1000sq m site, where Stefan Ackerie's Jo Jo's restaurant was for years, took a few months longer than initially planned, but she says the finished result is well worth it.

It opened its doors in October, and Manteit-Mulcahy estimates as many as 30,000 customers go through each week.

Tanya Manteit-Mulcahy McDonalds in Queen St Mall, Brisbane. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

A recent addition of more seating has boosted capacity to more than 300. It also has an extensive McCafe section and a play area for children.

Manteit-Mulcahy says before it opened, she was very excited about the prospect, but also "really nervous".

"I hadn't operated a restaurant of this volume before, and there was a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure," she says.

"But we had a clear vision of how we wanted it to look and how we wanted it to operate, and it's exactly as we imagined.

"It's a restaurant that will continue to grow the more that people know we're here, and the more that Brisbane grows and especially the more the CBD grows.

"I'm very passionate about the McCafe side of the business, and I think this is a site where we can attract that type of customer, who may not necessarily be a traditional McDonald's customer, but they come here and they love it."

Despite her clear vision and success in the industry, Manteit-Mulcahy has not always been in the hospitality game.

After 17 years as a scientist at QML, her first hospitality venture was the New Farm Deli, which Manteit-Mulcahy and husband Terry purchased from the original family owners.

She says while it was a wonderful step into the industry, ultimately she went searching for a business with a more structured model. "We considered expanding the New Farm Deli, but it was a very unique, very family-driven business, and it wasn't something that was franchisable in my mind," she says.

Young employee Josh Kane at McDonalds in Queen Street Mall, Brisbane. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

Knowing people who were McDonald's licensees and hearing about their experiences cemented the idea of entering the global company, and she says she never really considered any other franchises.

"It really suits the way I like to operate - there's no grey, there are systems and processes in place, and obviously it's something McDonald's is very good at, and something I thrive on."

It's well reported that the process is extremely stringent, and for Manteit-Mulcahy, it meant nine months working as a crew member and being trained up to the level of restaurant manager.

"Then it was about waiting for the right site to come up," she says.

That site was Fortitude Valley, in early 2013. By the middle of the year two sites in the Myer Centre joined her portfolio

(one has since ceased trading), with Wintergarden and Central Station soon added to her portfolio.

Even her three children, twins Oscar and Scout, 20, and 16-year-old Hudson, work in the business between their studies.

Manteit-Mulcahy simultaneously laughs and nods her head when asked whether, with its global branding and marketing prowess, it is possible to operate an unsuccessful McDonald's.

Read more about franchising in the June issue of QBM, out today.

"Oh yes, absolutely it's possible," she says. "It's a fast-moving train; there are constantly so many changes and so much innovation - I wouldn't get involved in McDonald's unless you are willing to be very hands-on in the business.

"McDonald's is a very community-driven business. It's something you've got to be very involved in, and I think that's been our success in the Brisbane CBD as well.

"I'm very hands-on, I've got a general manager who is very hands-on and all of my managers are very hands-on as well.

"I think it's like with any business - it can be unsuccessful if it's not run well, so it's definitely not an easy ride."

For the past two years, Manteit-Mulcahy has also channelled much of her energy into McDonald's children's charity Ronald McDonald House, taking a seat on the board. It's a passion she feels a personal connection to, with her children born prematurely and needing specialist care when they were younger.

"One of the reasons I was so happy to open the new restaurant was that now we can make McHappy Day something really huge in the city," she says.

Though it's a global brand, Manteit-Mulcahy says working within McDonald's is more personal than others might expect.

"Within Australia, the majority of the restaurants are owned by licensees, so we have a very big say with what's happening in the business.

"It's very easy for me to pick up the phone to the CEO and have a chat - it's very personal like that."