Tank deal more than man bargains for

MIDNIGHT ARRIVAL: When three water and acid tanks worth $30,000 left at midnight on his front lawn, Christopher Ball had a hunch they might have been stolen.

MIDNIGHT ARRIVAL: When three water and acid tanks worth $30,000 left at midnight on his front lawn, Christopher Ball had a hunch they might have been stolen. Ross Irby

IN THE dark of night just before midnight, a group of men in four utes dropped by the home of Christopher Ball and unloaded three large water and acid tanks.

Christopher Mark Ball, 54, from Karrabin, appeared in court last week to fight a charge he had unlawful possession of suspected stolen property (three tanks) worth $30,000 on November 1, 2017.

Ball was approached by a man offering the tanks for the bargain price of $1000 - claiming they were cheap because of a property split in a divorce, according to evidence before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Ball maintained he had not initially realised they were stolen.

But police maintained Ball would have had reasonable suspicions the tanks were stolen or unlawfully obtained, and that did not have authorisation to possess the tanks.

Police evidence included an 18-minute video of an interview using a body worn camera of an investigating CIB officer who spoke to Ball on November 1.

Witness Chase Playford, from Fertpro Manufacturing at New Chum, told the court he was a neighbour of Ball's and was driving to work one morning when he saw three large tanks in Ball's front yard on Keeleys Rd.

"They looked familiar," Mr Playford said.

"I recognised the top of the black tank as it's a sulphuric acid tank. It's a got sonar reading (device) to measure depth."

When he got to his workplace, he found five tanks were missing and contacted police.

He identified the three found in Ball's yard as being owned by the fertiliser manufacturing business.

Mr Playford said the tanks were used and that the black sulphuric acid tank was worth $20,000.

He said other items were missing from the holding yard.

Constable Jarrod Wilton-Brown said he had worn the body camera to record Ball .

When the CIB officer first asked about the tanks, a woman's voice was heard to say "now there's a story".

"I've been in trouble before. I've got nothing to hide," Ball said.

"I don't want any trouble."

Ball explained he'd bought a car from a man four months before.

The man later rang him to ask if he wanted tanks as he had to get rid of some.

"They turned up about 11pm, nearly 12 at night, that's what got me worried," Ball said.

"I'd had a few drinks that night."

The men had five tanks and dropped off three, saying the other two were going to a place in Marburg.

"I paid $1000 cash, $50 notes. No receipt," Ball said.

"He said he and the missus had split up and the tanks were coming from the farm.

"What tipped me off was when I saw the fittings on one (acid tank), when I saw the top on it."

"Did you think they were stolen at that point?" Sgt Turnbull asked.

"I didn't know what to do," Ball said.

Ball also said in the recording that the tanks were "probably my neighbours. They have a business in New Chum".

Mr Ball conceded he did think there was a possibility they were stolen, that he did not want to plead guilty.

"I didn't knowingly know they were stolen," Ball said.

"I can't deny not having them. I'm out $1000."

Magistrate David Shepherd said he was satisfied Ball developed suspicions when the tanks were delivered "after making what he genuinely believed to be a genuine purchase".

He was satisfied he knew they were unlawfully obtained but the question was whether Ball then had unlawful possession.

Mr Shepherd said Ball's gradual realisation and development of the suspicion did not mean his possession was lawful even though the original transaction may have been done on a legal basis.

Sgt Turnbull said Ball had not acted ethically on his hunch the property was stolen and police sought a jail sentence - to be suspended.

"I've been a hermit in my own house.

"I'm embarrassed about this," Ball said.

The court was then closed to hear more details and did not reopen for his sentence. Ball was convicted and fined $1000.