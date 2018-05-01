Menu
The family say they were kicked off the beach by Tangalooma Island resort staff.
Resort kicks family off public beach

1st May 2018 12:17 PM
A BRISBANE family is furious after being ordered to leave a southeast Queensland beach by staff at a nearby resort, despite the area being public.

Lisa Wilkins says security staff at Tangalooma Island Resort, on Moreton Island off Brisbane, told her she and her family weren't entitled to use part of the beach near the property during the Easter long weekend.

 

"Why is it so hard for Tangalooma to share the beach?" Ms Wilkins posted on Facebook.

"Shame for blocking public access to what we pay for."

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson said the resort has been warned that anyone is allowed to enjoy the beach.

"The department is working with Tangalooma Island Resort and has re-iterated to management the public's rights and obligations regarding the use of the beach in front of the resort," they said.

"Tangalooma Island Resort is required to allow ongoing access to this beach for the use and enjoyment of the public."

