Tander's plan for a return to championship contention

Supercar driver Garth Tander prepares for the action at Queensland Raceway this weekend. Rob Williams

SUPERCARS champion Garth Tander has spoken of his desperation to return to the top of the Supercars

Ahead of the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint today Tander spoke exclusively to the QT about his desire to return to the top.

Results have been difficult to come by behind the wheel of his Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Commodore.

With an average finishing position of 13th, Tander's standing seems a long way from his 2007 championship victory.

Eleven years ago the lanky Victorian was Holden's most formidable driver, producing stunning results all season to claim the V8 Supercars championship.

Fast forward to a Thursday afternoon at Queensland Raceway and Tander is continuing the fight back to the top.

"It's a work in progress," he said.

"I'm still as competitive, driven and focused as I've ever been."

Tander said the change from racing Volvos to Commodores had made racing tough.

"The amount of change for this team over the past three or four years has been significant," he said.

"Stability is really important so we're working to get some stability back within the team.

"Success will come after that."

Making his debut in 1998, Tander says he is still enjoying racing.

"Whilst this is a fantastic job it does have its good days and bad days," he said.

"The fact I'm still enjoying it tells me it's the right thing to be doing."

Queensland Raceway has been a happy hunting ground for Tander.

With five victories, he is the second-most successful driver at the circuit - only the household name of Craig Lowndes is ahead.

"It's always good coming back to a track you've had success at," he said.

"It's a challenging weekend coming to Queensland Raceway because half the field test here - they know the place pretty well."

The Supercars statesman hopes for a strong result in his Wilson Security-sponsored Commodore and enjoys returning to Ipswich.

"There's great support for the series," he said.