Tamborine Mountain community buzzing ahead of upcoming show

Fire jugglers will be twirling and swallowing hot flames at the Tamborine Mountain Show. Contributed

WHEN the calendar rolls around to March, excitement begins to build in the Scenic Rim, especially around Mount Tamborine.

Locals know when the weather starts to cool down and the leaves begin to change colour, that can only mean one thing - it's show time!

The Tamborine Mountain Showgrounds will once again come to life with amusement rides, entertainment, animals, competitions, displays, games, fireworks, food and plenty more on Saturday, March 17.

The show has been a much loved event on the Scenic Rim calendar since the showgrounds were first purchased in 1928. The first show was held the following year in 1929, and since then has been delighting generations of families. There were a few years post war where the show did not go ahead, but for more than eight decades, the show has grown bigger and better.

Mount Tamborine Show Society secretary Amanda Thorley has been on the committee for six years and loves to help organise a day which brings so much joy and happiness to the region.

"It's really fun to plan the show. It's like planning a great big party,” she said.

"We spend a year planning each show and it's great to see it all come together on the day.”

Mrs Thorley said every year the show had a different theme, and this year's theme was the luck of the Irish.

"Because the show falls on St Patrick's Day, that will be our theme this year,” she said.

"One of the events on the day is a dress up competition, so we are encouraging people to dress themselves and their pets in green or something Irish.”

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES: Clydesdale Promotions Australia will be bringing their horses to the Tamborine Mountain Show. Contributed

With so much to see and do on the day, you will want to get there at 8am on the dot when the gates open, otherwise you might miss something.

With excitement in her voice, Mrs Thorley told Scenic Rim Leader editor Ashleigh Howarth what attractions would be held on the day.

"This year the guys from Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular will be in the main arena,” she said.

"In the evening we will have the Round Mountain Girls playing. They are actually all guys, but they are really popular. It was a real coup to get them. Everyone was really surprised we could get them to come to our little show.

"We will also have the RAAF pipe band who will be performing, Irish dancers, pets on parade competition, a talent quest for anyone under 18 to enter, a pie eating competition, tug of war competition, tractor pulling competition, dark fruit cake competition, stilt walkers, balloon artists, fire jugglers, a lantern parade, vintage cars, old machinery, laser skirmish, a petting zoo and fireworks.

"There will also be food vans and the ladies from the QCWA will be serving up scones with jam and cream and tea.

"We also have an event called Tastes of Tamborine where you can taste a number of samples of local produce.”

A family pass to the show is $30, and includes entry for two adults and four children under the age of 14. Single tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for concession card holders and children.

The showgrounds are located on the corner of Bartle and Main Western Roads, Mount Tamborine, with all the fun being held between 8am and 10pm.