Tamborine Mountain baker vies for title of best cake maker

SWEET CREATIONS: Shayne Greenman from Tamborine Mountain is hoping to be crowned Australia's best wedding cake designer.

SWEET CREATIONS: Shayne Greenman from Tamborine Mountain is hoping to be crowned Australia's best wedding cake designer. Contributed

A BAKER from Tamborine Mountain has been named as one of the finalists in the International Cake Show Australia, which will be held in Brisbane next month.

Shayne Greenman will compete against eight other talented cake makers but hopes his one-of-a-kind creations will be enough to crown him as the Australian Haute Couture Wedding Cake Designer of the Year.

Mr Greenman, who is a world champion artisan baker, pastry chef, chocolatier and sugar artist, has already won awards throughout Australia, Europe and the United States.

But being nominated for this prestigious competition was pretty sweet for him.

"Being named in the top 24 was a real thrill for me, but then to get selected into the top 9, was wow," he said.

"This isn't a competition where you can nominate yourself. You have to be nominated by bridal magazines, wedding fairs, your peers and by past customers."

Mr Greenman has had a passion for food and cooking since he was a young boy.

"My mother is a brilliant cook," he said.

"We lived on a farm in remote Victoria and my mum was working a lot after my dad passed away. Me and my brothers had to learn how to do things our selves, and I wanted to be self sufficient and cook.

"By the time I left school, I decided I was going to jump on a bus to Melbourne to see if I could get a chef apprenticeship. I had read in the paper about a fancy new hotel opening up, so I went and knocked on the door and got the job straight away. That hotel was the Grand Hyatt."

Since then he has worked in many restaurants and even had his chocolate creations on display in a museum.

But there is something about working on wedding cakes that he absolutely loves.

"Each couple is different and has different interests and passions. I try to distil the essence of who they are into their wedding cake," he said.

"There is something really satisfying knowing you will never do another cake like that again."

For the competition, Mr Greenman had to create a couture wedding cake in the theme of 'Rich, Royal and Regal, a fitting theme considering the winner will be announced on the evening of the Royal Wedding.

Each finalist will display their finished masterpiece in the Haute Couture Wedding Cake Designers marquee at the International Cake Show Australia at Brisbane's Showgrounds in Bowen Hills for the public to view.

Members of the public who attend the show on May 18 and 19 will be able to vote to select their favourite design.