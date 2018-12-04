Fears Scenic Rim will lose its beauty

Tamborine residents discuss planning changes and how they will affect their lifestyle.

UP TO 1000 trucks a day, loss of wildlife corridors and changes to rural residential acreage, were just some of the issues that brought irate Tamborine residents together on Monday night for the first of two resident forums.

About 100 people packed the Tamborine Hall to discuss the Draft Scenic Rim Regional Plan 2018 before submissions to the State Government close on December 14.

The Draft Plan, along with submissions from residents, will be presented to the state for approval next year. Once approved, Scenic Rim Council will implement the plan in 2020 but it is subject to State Government directions.

Tamborine residents are concerned a new planning scheme will change their rural lifestyle.

Tamborine resident Beth Holmes said residents were concerned about the loss of their rural-residential lifestyle. She said a main worry was wildlife being forced into Tamborine from the Yarrabilba development area and ongoing roadworks.

The plight of the koala was also raised at the meeting with many residents reporting an increase in the animals on properties and on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd.

Subdivision "investigation areas", earmarked in the draft regional plan for the base of Tamborine Mountain and at Beaudesert, were also debated.

The State Government said those areas were to assist with housing an expected extra 21,000 people by 2041 and were outlined in the Shaping SEQ Regional Plan 2017.

Picture by: Judith Kerr



Beaudesert and Tamborine were targeted for investigation, with a view to developing suitable vacant land and further subdividing existing acreage properties into smaller lots, the size of which is yet to be determined.

"Council is vague about the timing of this and the consultation process, which does not fill residents with confidence," Ms Holmes said.

Residents also said they were concerned increased traffic from the Bromelton Freight Terminal would change the character of the rural area. Last year's Major Road Network Studies, commissioned by the state, earmarked Beaudesert-Nerang/Mundoolun Connection/Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd as a Priority 2 freight arterial road.

The road passes through Tamborine's centre and will be a major freight route between the Bromelton terminal, the Gold Coast, Acacia Ridge and Yatala.

The Tamborine end of Waterford-Tamborine Rd is not for freight but the stretch from Camp Cable Rd to Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd is targeted for major development under the SEQ Regional Plan.

The next community meeting is on Monday, December 10 at Cedar Creek Hall at 6.30pm.



Scenic Rim Council mayor Greg Christensen said when the Planning Scheme was approved it would be the first unified scheme for the region, replacing the Beaudesert Shire Planning Scheme 2007, Boonah Planning Scheme 2006 and Ipswich Planning Scheme 2006.

"Council is required to ensure that its land use planning supports a 15-year land supply for development," he said.

"Accordingly, land in the region's Urban Footprints at Beaudesert, Boonah and, to a lesser extent Canungra and Kalbar, is expected to accommodate the majority of this projected growth in an efficient and sustainable manner.

"Council is currently seeking feedback from the community in the form of properly made submissions on the policy of the draft planning scheme to help shape the future of the region."

Community consultation on the Draft Scenic Rim Planning Scheme started on September 26 and closes on December 14. The next community meeting is on Monday at Cedar Creek Hall.