Tamara's state title double inspires others

Esk-based athlete Tamara Carvolth (leading) takes control of the 5km state event she won in Brisbane on Saturday night.

DUAL state champion Tamara Carvolth is still coming to terms with her latest achievement.

Winning the 5km Queensland title a week after claiming the 3km state crown has left the humble athlete surprised, especially making a comeback in the sport.

However, she appreciated all the support she has received in her home town of Esk and hoped to inspire more regional competitors after her superb 5km victory on Saturday night.

Carvolth, 27, received a bonus gift from athlete Benita Willis after winning the race. The generous mum is looking to have the London and Beijing Olympics memorabilia displayed in the Ipswich and District Athletics clubhouse at Bill Paterson Oval.

"I'm sure the young kids will get a kick out of it,'' she said.

With a three-year-old son Blake, Carvolth knows the importance of helping other athletes.

"I just love to run and love to win,'' the Ipswich club achiever said when asked what motivates her.

"I wasn't really expecting it (to win the 5km so soon after the 3km success).''

Esk-based athlete Tamara Carvolth with her son Blake after winning the 5km state title. Louis Moore

However, those who saw Carvolth race at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre quickly realised her quality.

She had to overcome some young challengers and gusty conditions down the back straight to win in 16 minutes, 54.64 seconds.

"The wind was unreal,'' the Ipswich and District Athletics Club competitor said.

"At home, it was like 40 degrees. There wasn't wind anywhere. I thought 'this would be perfect' (in Brisbane) because I love running in the heat.

"I got down there (the main stadium) and it was just like gale force winds.

"I was just happy to get the win.''

Carvolth took the lead after being boxed in early and was never headed.

With 800m to go, she set a hectic pace to ensure no-one would outsprint her to the line.

Jacquie Leigh Soden (16.55.74) finished second with Gillian Backhouse (17.16.30) third.

A week earlier, Carvolth won the 3km state championship at St Lucia with similar tactics.

"I'm definitely a frontrunner,'' she said.

After returning to competition following injury and becoming a mum, Carvolth said her new training program was working.

"I'm probably running half what I used to (as a junior),'' she said of her current 70-80km a week.

"It's keeping me injury free, so that's the main thing and I'm still improving while doing that distance.''

With the cross country season coming up, she'll gradually increase her training levels.

"I'll just get my head down and hide away for a few months and do a lot more training,'' she said, also looking to run a half marathon in the future.

The special memorabilia she chose was for having a time of 10.15 minutes or better at the 3km mark.

She selected items signed by Willis, one of her favourite Australian athletes.

Carvolth also admires international athlete Mo Farah, the most successful British track and field distance runner.

While her twin success will surely inspire more young athletes, Carvolth is also putting a smile on the face of her older customers at Esk Pharmacy where she works.

"They are so good,'' she said of the regulars who read the QT. "I think they are more excited than me.''

The dedicated mum enjoys chatting to those who have recognised what she's done - a familiar trait in closeknit communities like Esk.