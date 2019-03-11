Menu
Transit04c Ipswich Transit Centre, taken on January 12 during the flood. Photo: Supplied
Council News

Talks ongoing to find use for city's empty transit centre

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Mar 2019 10:28 AM
DISCUSSIONS are ongoing to find a suitable use for Ipswich's dilapidated transit centre.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard confirmed the State Government was still in negotiations with Ipswich City Council about the centre, which has remained empty since it was flooded in 2011.

Ms Howard said the state had only just seen the council's detailed vision for the CBD redevelopment.

"Once we get the full picture of what the council are doing and what might be needed and required a decision will be made about the transit centre," Ms Howard said.

"It got flooded, it's not really worth a lot as it is."

Ms Howard reiterated her view the best way forward would be demolition, unless something else of value was raised.

"A visual green space going down to the river I think would fit in well with the CBD development," she said.

A spokesman for the council said the state-owned land was a matter for the state.

"At this time it is not incorporated into the CBD redevelopment," he said.

