Talks could return long-awaited bowling alley to Ipswich

Ipswich Tenpin owner Dean Margiolas closed the business after being evicted from its flood damaged property at Bundamba in 2011.

Ipswich Tenpin owner Dean Margiolas closed the business after being evicted from its flood damaged property at Bundamba in 2011. Claudia Baxter

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE sound of crashing pins could again return to Ipswich, with mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirming the council was in discussions about the construction of a bowling alley.

Ipswich Tenpin at Bundamba closed after the 2011 floods, making AMF Richlands the closest bowling alley for the region's players.

When questioned by a resident about the potential of incorporating an alley in the mall redevelopment, Cr Antoniolli confirmed talks were ongoing.

"We have been in discussions with several groups about the possibility of a bowling facility,” he wrote.

"This will ultimately come down to reaching a commercial agreement between all parties that is beneficial to the city.”

In 2016 former mayor, Paul Pisasale, said attracting a bowling alley to Ipswich was "one of his top priorities".

Cr Pisasale said he had spoken with a number of interested parties for three years including developers and the Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland.

He said the council had also been in constant talks with AMF.

Debra and David Buttner, owners of Skateaway Bundamba, during the floods. Skateaway was located in the same building as Ipswich Tenpin. David Nielsen

Last year 97% of people who voted in a Queensland Times' poll were in favour of an alley returning to the city.

In January, 2011 water inundated Ipswich Tenpin at Bundamba.

Several months after the flood had receded, owner Dean Margiolas was evicted by the landlord.

The search for a suitable building failed and the estimated cost of building a new one was between $5 million and $7 million.