Talks could return long-awaited bowling alley to Ipswich

THE sound of crashing pins could again return to Ipswich, with mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirming the council was in discussions about the construction of a bowling alley.
Ipswich Tenpin at Bundamba closed after the 2011 floods, making AMF Richlands the closest bowling alley for the region's players.
When questioned by a resident about the potential of incorporating an alley in the mall redevelopment, Cr Antoniolli confirmed talks were ongoing.
"We have been in discussions with several groups about the possibility of a bowling facility,” he wrote.
"This will ultimately come down to reaching a commercial agreement between all parties that is beneficial to the city.”
In 2016 former mayor, Paul Pisasale, said attracting a bowling alley to Ipswich was "one of his top priorities".
Cr Pisasale said he had spoken with a number of interested parties for three years including developers and the Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland.
He said the council had also been in constant talks with AMF.
Last year 97% of people who voted in a Queensland Times' poll were in favour of an alley returning to the city.
In January, 2011 water inundated Ipswich Tenpin at Bundamba.
Several months after the flood had receded, owner Dean Margiolas was evicted by the landlord.
The search for a suitable building failed and the estimated cost of building a new one was between $5 million and $7 million.