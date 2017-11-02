News

'Talk to your neighbour': Mayor's plea to barking mad

SOMERSET Mayor Graeme Lehmann is urging residents to use a bit of common sense and communication before lodging complaints about noisy pets.

The call comes after an alarming increase in barking dog complaints in the region, with two times as many complaints registered in the past three months compared to the same period last year.

Cr Lehmann said excessive barking could become a nuisance, but it was better for all parties if the situation could be resolved without committing the council's resources.

"Investigating complaints takes a lot of valuable time and resources and in most cases, the owners of the nuisance dog are not aware that their pet is causing a nuisance to their neighbours," he said.

"Talk to your neighbour as they may not be aware that their dog is barking or that their dog's barking is bothering you.

"If your neighbour is unapproachable or does not agree that a problem exists, you should contact council for advice."

The council has various fact sheets and brochures on how to manage barking dogs available at its offices.

