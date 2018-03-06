Talk to deliver critical insights for Ipswich business

Economist Michael Pascoe at the REIQ Real Estate Lunch at Victoria Golf Club in Brisbane. Photo: Erle Levey of Sunshine Coast Newspapers

MICHAEL Pascoe, arguably one of Australia's most experienced and informed finance and economics commentators, will be the guest for the upcoming Ipswich Chamber of Commerce lunch on Friday, March 23.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell was delighted to welcome someone of this calibre to the city. "Michael Pascoe has a depth of knowledge and such a track record for critical analysis that he is able to bring insight and substantial comment," he said.

Mr Pascoe will be able to give local business leaders a knowledgeable overview of where Australia is positioned.

The event will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre and members and non-members of the Chamber are invited to book tickets via the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce.

For more information phone 3810 8377 or ipswichchamber.org.au