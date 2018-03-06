Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Economist Michael Pascoe at the REIQ Real Estate Lunch at Victoria Golf Club in Brisbane. Photo: Erle Levey of Sunshine Coast Newspapers
Economist Michael Pascoe at the REIQ Real Estate Lunch at Victoria Golf Club in Brisbane. Photo: Erle Levey of Sunshine Coast Newspapers Erle Levey
Opinion

Talk to deliver critical insights for Ipswich business

6th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

MICHAEL Pascoe, arguably one of Australia's most experienced and informed finance and economics commentators, will be the guest for the upcoming Ipswich Chamber of Commerce lunch on Friday, March 23.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell was delighted to welcome someone of this calibre to the city. "Michael Pascoe has a depth of knowledge and such a track record for critical analysis that he is able to bring insight and substantial comment," he said.

Mr Pascoe will be able to give local business leaders a knowledgeable overview of where Australia is positioned.

The event will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre and members and non-members of the Chamber are invited to book tickets via the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce.

For more information phone 3810 8377 or ipswichchamber.org.au

better business ipswich business ipswich chamber of commerce and industry
Ipswich Queensland Times
Springfield celebrant makes history at 2018 Mardi Gras

Springfield celebrant makes history at 2018 Mardi Gras

News 40-year milestone even more special after passing of same-sex laws

'Little Red Devil' ready to cause trouble

'Little Red Devil' ready to cause trouble

Motoring Gatton lawyer taking '95 Nissan Pulsar on 3800km journey for charity

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

Property Prices under spotlight with establishment of a new landfill site

REVEALED: Infield festival line-up for 2018 Ipswich Cup

REVEALED: Infield festival line-up for 2018 Ipswich Cup

Whats On Mashd N Kutcher, Bonka, Press Play and more to star at June 16 event

Local Partners