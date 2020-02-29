Talk show rocked by second suicide

Nine months after a guest on the Jeremy Kyle show took his own life, leading to the show being axed, a beloved producer from the show has died by suicide.

Natasha Reddican, 31, tragically died just nine months after the popular daytime television program was cancelled following the suicide of guest Steve Dymond.

The Sun reports Ms Reddican was discovered by her boyfriend at his home in Manchester on Thursday.

Police were called and attempts were made to save her but she died at the scene.

She had worked on the Kyle show booking guests and helping with the running of the show for eight years.

The young woman was made redundant along with others on the show in the wake of the public concern following the suicide of Steve Dymond who died of a drug overdose after failing a love rat lie detector test on the show last year.

TV sources insisted she had played no part in booking Mr Dymond but had since left the program.

Natasha Reddican, 31, was made redundant last year. Picture: Facebook

A friend paid tribute to Natasha, saying: "I never thought I would ever have to write something like this.

"We were best friends, distant friends, didn't talk to each other for a while friends, but never did I see the day I would ever have to write a goodbye to you so early in your life.

"From day one on Jezza K we clicked, my wifey - Valentine's Day cards to each other every year, our Prezzo lunches on a Monday and the pure banter we would have was brilliant.

"I remember we drank all the booze in your house one time and then made the decision to walk to the garage at an ungodly hour to get more, singing Bon Jovi's 'Living on a Prayer' at the top of our voices on the way there and back".

A former colleague of producer Natasha Reddican’s paid tribute to her on social media. Picture: Facebook

"We made each other laugh, we made each other cry, we absolutely pissed each other off. And even when we didn't talk I was so glad to see you were happy."

Another friend of Natasha said: "We knew that she was upset as she had struggled to find work after the Kyle show but no one thought this would happen."

The Jeremy Kyle Show was frantically pulled off the air following Steve Dymond’s death. Picture: Supplied.

In a statement, ITV said: "Our thoughts are with her family and all those who knew her.

"She was a producer on The Jeremy Kyle Show and left ITV eight months ago, in June 2019.

"As with all other former employees on the show she was offered support and counselling by ITV during the redundancy process and help in securing new employment.

"ITV arranged for a counsellor to be on site throughout the process to offer emotional support.

"Everyone also had access to the Employer Assistance Program, which offers 24/7 counselling and emotional support.

"ITV also put in place training sessions designed to support people in securing their next roles.

"ITV also supports The Film and TV Charity, which has been set up to support those working within the industry, particularly freelancers, and helps fund its free, 24/7 support line offering confidential advice."

Yesterday a coroner confirmed authorities were dealing with the death.

Natasha's death comes nine months on from 63-year-old Steve Dymond's overdose after appearing on the show.

Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond overdosed after appearing with girlfriend Jane Callaghan. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Dymond was shown to have failed a love-cheat lie detector test despite his claims on the program.

He had appeared on the show to convince his fiancee Jane Callaghan that he hadn't been unfaithful.

He died in May, 10 days after his appearance, prompting ITV to pull the show off air.

Carolyn McCall, ITV's CEO, announced on May 20 2019: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

"The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

"Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond."

The decision to axe Jeremy Kyle comes after Prime Minister Theresa May said Dymond's death was a "deeply concerning case".

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.