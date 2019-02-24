Simmons fires up at NBA rival

Ben Simmons has often been accused of being too passive out on the court. On Sunday morning (AEDT) against the Portland Trail Blazers, that was not the case.

Simmons was the Philadelphia 76ers' leading light in the absence of Joel Embiid but his 29 points were in vain as the Portland Trail Blazers ran out 130-115 winners.

More importantly, though, the Aussie got caught up in a bit of trash talk with Blazers big man, Jusuf Nurkic.

"Hell no," Nurkic said as Simmons missed from the free throw line in the third quarter.

Simmons, who actually went 7-for-8 from the line, was having none of it.

"You talk a lot of s*** for being ass," Simmons bit back.

Nurkic scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and bragging rights with the win.

"I'm a better shooter than him, I guess," Nurkic said post-game. "The way he's able to shoot - or not able to shoot - is ridiculous."

Simmons matched his season high for points and added 10 assists and seven rebounds in a dominant performance, but the Sixers struggled in their second game without Embiid; the All-Star centre who is expected to miss at least a week with a sore left knee.

"They're not the same team without Embiid, obviously, he's a big part of what they do," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "I thought we really played well defensively."

The Blazers had a 53-33 rebounding edge, including 19 offensive boards. Damian Lillard had 17 points as seven players reached double figures.

"We just didn't rebound well enough against a team like this," Simmons told reporters. "It's a group effort rebounding. I think just all of us combined, I don't think we did enough."

Without Embiid, the Sixers couldn't keep up in a matchup between the fourth-place teams in each conference.

The Blazers (36-23) have won three in a row, including a 22-point victory over Golden State before the All-Star break. Philadelphia (38-22) are 4-4 this month.