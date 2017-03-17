Tales of triumph over violence promote awareness

FASHION is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when discussing domestic violence, but for Springfield retailer Unga Folau Tupou it has proven a successful pathway to broaching the subject.

Owner of upcycled designer fashion retailer, Floraison, and President of women's advocacy group, the Leniata Legacy Group, Mrs Tupou is passionate about creating awareness and is now promoting a book dedicated to the cause.

Memoirs To My Younger Self is a compilation of stories compiled by Brisbane-based not-for-profit agency Diversity with Harmony. It is written by people affected by domestic violence in the hope of spreading awareness.

"I was approached to get involved with the book because of my involvement in the Leniata Legacy Group, which advocates against domestic violence in the Pacific, especially Papua New Guinea,”Mrs Tupou said.

"We're hoping to help people be aware and to know where to find help and to break that cycle, so I was asked if we could get women from our community to tell their stories,” she said.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is an advocate of the project.

"It's really important, as the Mayor, to encourage people and let the community know that there are a lot of different factors that make a city and my philosophy is that a city is not a city until every part of the community is involved and that no-one should go unnoticed,” Cr Pisasale said.

"This book also shows strength and determination and is real about the journeys and struggles of people suffering or who have suffered from domestic violence.”

Memoirs To My Younger Self can be purchased from Floraison's Springfield or Ipswich stores for $25.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, you can call DV Connect on 1800 811 811 or visit http://www.dvconnect.org/ for assistance.