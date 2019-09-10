Talents track towards NRL

PROFESSIONAL PATHWAY: The future is bright at Ipswich State High with year 10 students Josiah Pahulu, Thomas Luhrman and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki penning development contracts with NRL clubs.

PROFESSIONAL PATHWAY: The future is bright at Ipswich State High with year 10 students Josiah Pahulu, Thomas Luhrman and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki penning development contracts with NRL clubs. Rob Williams

THREE Ipswich State High year 10s have inked development contracts with NRL clubs confirming the excellence school's status of rugby league powerhouse.

Hooker Tommy Luhrman, 15, second rower Kulikefe Finefeuiaki, 16, and lock Josiah Pahulu, 15, will receive additional training under expert coaches, as well as other perks, including gear.

The three formed the nucleus of the school's promising under-15 outfit, which progressed to the quarter final stage of the Brisbane Broncos Cup.

Luhrman plays for Norths Tigers in Ipswich and is linked with the Sydney Roosters. He featured for the Met West and Queensland under-15s and the Roosters approached him after he claimed MVP at the National carnival.

"It was massive,” he said of the national achievement.

"I made my mum proud and that's all I wanted to do is make mum proud.”

Like father, like son, Luhrman is following in the footsteps of his old man, John, who was a second rower at the Tricolours before injuries cut short his career.

Luhrman said it was a privilege to have been gifted such a rare opportunity to improve himself and chase his NRL dream.

"It made my whole family cry and me get tears,” he said.

"It means everything to us, for me and my family for me to be able to do what I love and make my family proud. I'd like to thank the Sydney Roosters and Ipswich State High School.”

Luhrman supports the Brisbane Broncos and has modelled his hair cut on his idol, Ipswich product Jake Turpin.

Diminutive but refusing to take a backward step, he also bases his game on the gutsy Bronco. But he has absolutely no qualms about heading south to the Brisbane club's nemesis with hopes of emulating his footballing dad, who was known for his heavy hits and taught his son how to wield the axe.

As part of the Roosters' under-16 program next season, Luhrman will fly out Friday, train Saturday, play Sunday and rejoin schoolmates through the week.

He has desired to pull on the 1st XIII jersey since starting at ISHS in year 7 and said the main lesson teachers had given him was that there were no shortcuts.

He believes the team has the potential to claim a National Title in years ahead.

"Hopefully, next year we can break the curse,” he said.

An ISHS pupil since September last year, Finefeuiaki has signed with the Brisbane Broncos for three years.

Redbank Plains has been his club since 2014 when his family relocated to the suburb in search of a better life from Auckland where he laid foundations in rugby at Kelston Primary, the same school as ISHS Penrith Panthers' signing Ativalu Lisati.

"Valu is an inspiration,” he said.

"He is a backrower as well and he is really fast, so I've been trying to work on my speed and fitness.”

Finefeuiaki said it was an honour to be identified at a young age and the Redbank club had played a crucial role in his development.

The Kruger State School student said his tireless mum and dad had always taken him to training and put food on the table, and the contract would only motivate him to work harder so he could repay their sacrifices.

"I just want to do something to give back to them,” he said.

"It is the biggest motivation to work harder and put my head down to get the outcome.”

As a member of the Broncos' Junior Academy he attends regular training sessions.

The Broncos have told the backrower to focus on his line running, on-field communication and single escorts, and to shape his physique through push ups, chin ups and 1.2km runs.

Finefeuiaki said he looked up to the Firsts and could not wait to get his chance.

He said the excellence program was challenging but rewarding and he had learned responsibility and respect.

"I'm trying to live up to my potential,” he said.

"The coaches are always giving me feedback on what I need to work on.

"They are always telling me to focus in the gym and work hard on the field and in the class.

"I wasn't expecting it to be that hard when I moved here.”

Finefeuiaki said it would be a dream come true if the talented squad could go all the way.

"Hopefully, we can be state champs one day,” he said.

"I think we can go further. We just need to train harder and have the right attitude.”

The Newcastle Knights and Kalyn Ponga fanatic said he hoped to sign with the Broncos after finishing his education but would take an offer from any of the 16 NRL clubs.

"That's my ultimate goal,” he said. "To achieve what I need to achieve and hopefully make my family proud.

"I'd like to thank the man above for giving me this ability.”