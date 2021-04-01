Talented singer ready to return to spotlight after lockdowns

A GIFTED teenage singer says his time away from the stage due to COVID-19 restrictions has only made him a stronger performer after he took the opportunity to hone his existing skills while also learning some new tricks.

Although Hudson Bertram has been able to perform at live events since October, major competitions marked in his calendar were called off last year as the pandemic took hold.

The talented Ipswich lad was in the same boat as many others around the country and said he used the downtime to hone his craft.

St Edmund’s College student Hudson Bertram.

“Even though I couldn’t perform live for approximately 10 months, I feel this has only made me stronger as a performer,” he said.

“After the initial shock of isolation, I actually learned new skills, grew my confidence, and grabbed every opportunity that I could during this time.

“I developed my social media profile, recorded songs in my music room and entered online singing competitions which gave me a sense of achievement.”

Last year the 14-year-old planned to again enter the prestigious Sydney Eisteddfod, which usually welcomes about 35,000 entrants in more than 300 events.

The 88-year-old event, which is watched by more than 170,000 spectators every year, had to be cancelled.

For the first time in its history the Sydney Eisteddfod held its first ever online competition in 2020 but performers will be able to return in-person this year.

More than $40,000 in prize money and scholarships is up for grabs.

Hudson will enter the Junior Singer of the Year category for the third time.

“I am super excited about flying down in July to compete,” he said.



“It’s such a prestigious competition with the opportunity to perform on stage and receive feedback from professionals.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I first competed in this event in 2019 and now that I am turning fifteen this year, it is my last shot at taking the title.

“The stage is where I perform at my best, and it helps build my confidence even more.



“My goal going into Sydney Eisteddfod this year is to ultimately sing to the best of my ability on the stage.”

The busy St Edmund’s College student said he knows the competition will be especially tough this year but he is hoping to take out the crown.

The Year 10 student is in his school’s contemporary and jazz bands, as well as the choirs.

“I would love to make it to the final, but you never know, this could be my year,” he said.

“I will be singing Josh Groban’s new arrangement of The Impossible Dream.”

Hudson is currently rehearsing for three shows that will be on stage in the first half of this year.

He is playing the role of Prince Eric in the Fusion Arts Inc production of The Little Mermaid Jnr at the Ipswich Civic Centre next week.

Hudson will also perform in the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company’s 20th year gala celebration on April 17 and take on the role of Zac Mooneyham in the School of Rock production with St Eddie’s and St Mary’s College.

“I also plan to enter multiple live vocal competitions throughout the year, with the first being the Ipswich Eisteddfod in May,” he said.

“Throughout COVID, my coach encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and record songs at home in front of a camera.

“We entered the recordings in as many online competitions as I could, including Sydney Eisteddfod’s Crowd Favourites competition.

“I was so delighted to hear that I had made it all the way to the top 17 semi-finals.”



Sydney Eisteddfod Chief Executive Piroozi Desai-Keane OAM said she had spoken to hundreds of parents and teachers during the pandemic.

“(I received) feedback that children’s confidence to perform has been knocked as a result of live event closures and face-to-face training being cancelled due to COVID-19,” she said.



“Never before has performance been so important.

“We know how critical the arts are in developing confidence, a sense of community, peer-to-peer learning and resilience.

“For performing arts in Australia to not only survive, but thrive we need to nurture and support the next generation of performers to nurture their talents by giving them the opportunity to stand in the spotlight, be judged by leading industry professionals and have fun in the process.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.