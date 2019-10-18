Talented jazz pianist returns to Studio 188

RETURNING: Pianist Meg Burstow will be appearing at Studio 188 on November 1.

RETURNING: Pianist Meg Burstow will be appearing at Studio 188 on November 1. Contributed

CLASSICALLY trained jazz pianist Meg Burstow still pinches herself after turning her lifelong love of music into a full-time career.

The Queensland Conservatorium graduate is skilled in many genres and known for her composing and songwriting, along with her unique jazz and pop fusion blends.

Her harmonic, catchy and appealing melodies will shine through at her upcoming performance at Studio 188 on Friday, November 1.

Burstow will slip into her composing role for the show, Meg Burstow Quintet, featuring three of her friends from university.

"I am really excited to play this gig," she said.

"This is my only performance as a composer this year, so I'm really looking forward to showing this aspect of my work with the people of Ipswich."

Burstow is no stranger to Studio 188, having played a number of times.

"I've been out to Studio 188 four or five times," she said.

"I've played mostly with other people on different projects, accompanying different soloists.

"It's a really cute little venue."

Burstow started playing the piano when she was "practically a baby" and continued with lessons throughout school.

Burstow graduated from her school in Maryborough early, relocating to Brisbane as a 16-year-old to take up her place at the Conservatorium.

She was recently awarded the 2019 Queensland Conservatorium Medal for Excellence, an honour which she is extremely humbled by.

"I was blown away by this award as it is given to the highest achieving undergraduate, musically and academically," she said.

"It was a huge honour."

See the Meg Burstow Quintet at Studio 188 on Friday, November 1, from 8-10pm. Tickets are $18.

To secure your tickets to the show, log on to www.studio 188.com.au.