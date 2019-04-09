Talent-rich Brothers women hungry for success

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: Brothers forward Tiamane Levu crashes over to score in her team's season-opening SEQ Division 1 competition win over Souths Logan.

RUGBY LEAGUE: New Brothers coach and teacher Liam Bromilow had an enjoyable start to his school holidays - watching his women's team notch a positive first-up victory.

After an opening round bye in the SEQ Division 1 competition, the Brothers women beat Souths Logan 16-4 at Raceview on Sunday afternoon.

Building on a long pre-season, Brothers showed they will be a strong contender in the expanding women's format.

"It felt like it took forever to get to our first game but great to blow those cobwebs out,'' Bromilow said.

Overpowering Souths was encouraging after they pushed defending premiers Burleigh in the first round, only going down 16-12.

"Defence basically won us the game really as they (Souths) only scored one try and it was a long-range try,'' he said.

"Credit to us. That's good news because they didn't really break us apart.''

Excited about the team he's guiding, Bromilow was pleased to see newcomer Tiamane Levu named players' player for her efforts.

Formerly a Division 2 player, forward Levu scored a try and made some important line breaks.

Broncos captain and Australian representative Ali Brigginshaw also scored, along with Courtney Robinson.

Brothers skipper and national representative Brittany Breayley is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained late last year.

"She's still working through that,'' the coach said.

"The (Australian) Jillaroos staff are keeping a close eye on her and not letting her get through until it's fully healed.''

With an important early win secured, Bromilow said it was time "to get into the grind of the season now and keep all the girls injury-free''.

Brothers' next Division 1 match is against Easts at Lang-lands Park on Saturday night.

With the representative season not firing up until late May, Bromilow is keen for his 25-strong squad to build momentum and enjoy the growth of the game.

"They are all pretty hungry for this year and ready to go,'' he said.

"With the women's game exploding at the moment, they are all trying to seize an opportunity.''

In the other SEQ competitions, Redbank lost their Division 3 Green match 20-10 to Inala over the weekend.

That result was a week after Redbank opened the new season with a 16-0 victory over Capalaba.

Redbank have a bye this weekend.

Division 2 regional side Goodna had a bye last week-end after beating Pine Central 12-6 in their first premiership match this year.

Goodna hosts Mt Gravatt at Woogaroo Field in their next game on Saturday afternoon.

It's the first time in many years Ipswich has been represented in three different SEQ competition divisions.

State of play

SEQ Division 1: Brothers 16 (Courtney Robinson, Ali Brigginshaw, Tiamane Levu tries; Kiriana Nukunuku 2 goals) def Souths Logan 4.

Division 2: Goodna bye. Rd 1: Goodna def Pine Central 12-6.

Division 3: Inala def Redbank 20-10. Rd 1: Redbank def Capalaba 16-0.