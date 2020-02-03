Tale of two tussles

EXPERIENCED: Wiley Musketeer Dean Jones pulled out every trick in the book but it was not enough to prevent his side from going down 3-2 on Sunday.

EXPERIENCED: Wiley Musketeer Dean Jones pulled out every trick in the book but it was not enough to prevent his side from going down 3-2 on Sunday.

IT was a mixed bag for the Ipswich Musketeers on the weekend.

Meeting the Redlands Rays in a doubleheader by the bay on Friday and Sunday, the Tivoli club shared the spoils.

The opener finished 6-4 to the good guys.

Sharp fielding has given the Musketeers an edge during their surge up the rankings and this was another well-earned victory built on the back of effective defence.

Ipswich skipped out to a lead courtesy of two early homers and they kept their noses in front throughout the contest. Every time the Rays troubled the scorers the Musketeers hit back.

“We started well,” he said.

“We got a couple early and held that momentum all game.

“They couldn’t quite catch us. Our fielding has been brilliant of late and it was excellent again. Both pitchers did very well.”

Throwing six innings, American Logan Grigsby was again among the standout performers.

Relieving his countrymen, Nick Grimes polished off the final three to get his side over the line. Two of the youngest men in the line-up 17-year-olds Billy Cruice and Jeremy Suthers also played decisive hands. With the bat matchwinner Suthers delivered two booming hits which allowed teammates to round home plate, while Cruice showed his worth in the outfield, holding onto several screamers.

“They are both young fellas and that was probably their best game for us individually so far,” Ellis said.

“Jeremy has shown a lot of promise. We won by two and we scored off two of his hits, so it was very timely.”

It was a contrasting story on Sunday as the Musketeers lowered their guard and meekly submitted 3-2.

None of Redlands’ runs were “earnt” as Ipswich produced an error-riddled performance with the mitt.

“I was just talking about how good our fielding has been,” Ellis said.

“Well it cost us on Sunday.

“They had no earnt runs, so all of their runs came from our errors.”

The Musketeers had no shortage of opportunities to steal the win but were unable to convert.

“We had our chances but there was some ordinary base running,” Ellis said.

Anavai Fesolai and Ellis were among the hitters, with both belting doubles.

Stalwart Dean Jones did another impeccable job on the mound.

“The old veteran threw nine innings and he is very crafty,” Ellis said.

Ipswich take on Surfers Paradise this weekend in two matches they should win.

“We’ve knocked them off three of the last four times we have played them,

“They have a couple of pitchers who play in the Australian Baseball League for Canberra and if they are back it will be tough.

“But we back our pitchers against their batters, so we’ll be expecting to win both.”