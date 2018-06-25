Tale of betrayal, treachery, love, power on show in Ipswich

THE stage production of The Lion in Winter is one of David Austin's all-time favourite shows.



Back in 1999, Mr Austin starred in the stage production when it played at the Incinerator Theatre.



It was a role like no other for the seasoned actor.



"I was known as a stage comedian," he said.



"I liked to go out there and have lots of fun and make the audience laugh.



"But The Lion in Winter was the first dramatic role I played, and I loved it."



The play tells the tale of betrayal, treachery, love and power.



Based on a true story, the play shares the life of King Henry II and his manipulative wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine.



Concerned over who will take the throne when he dies, King Henry must decide who out of his three plotting sons will rule.



Mr Austin played the role of Richard, one of Henry's sons.



We won't give away the plot line so, if you want to find out who becomes the chosen one, you will have to head down to the Incinerator Theatre this July.



You won't, however, see Mr Austin on the stage. He will be behind the curtain this time, directing.



The current president of Ipswich Little Theatre has been rehearsing with his cast for the past 12 weeks ahead of their performances from July 11-28.



Mr Austin has been leading the theatre group for the past four years and describes everyone involved as a close-knit family.



"We are all a great group of people who just love the theatre," he said.



"I really love working with the younger generation.



"Some of these kids, I've seen them grow up and become the creative adults they are."



Public viewings will be held on July 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 8pm.



A public matinee will also be held on July 22 at 2pm.



Shows will be held at the Incinerator Theatre, Burley Griffin Drive, Ipswich.



Log onto www.ilt.org.au.

